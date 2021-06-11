'Heist' Caught on Google Maps Cam in UK Turns Out to be an Elaborate Prank

Google Maps usually captures images of streets over a period of time. In doing so, the Maps sometimes end up catching moments that later turn out to become worthy of viral content. Something similar happened earlier this year when Google Maps caught what appeared to be a heist in its cameras. The footage showed a man holding another at gunpoint in England. Upon closer inspection, it turned out to be a staged prank carried out with a glue gun.

Darren Honeyman, along with his colleague of 15 years Dave Hutchinson, was at work in Darlington, County Durham, when the pair a saw a Google Earth van approaching around the corner. Both the mischievous minds sprang into action right away. Unable to miss out on the golden opportunity, the pair decided to have their antics recorded for the whole world to see and staged a fake heist scene for the camera.

The 52-year-old father of two, Darren can be seen pointing what looks like a large gun at Dave, 38, who stood there with both his hands in the air. However, after zooming in on the viral picture, the weapon turned out be nothing but a glue gun. The pair’s stunt took the internet by storm after it was posted on Facebook, reports LADbible, where it received more than 1,200 likes and tons of comments from users terming them ‘complete legends’ for the amusing show.

Darren, an electrical engineer by profession, told the media outlet that the spontaneous idea came to his mind when they spotted the van. At the time, a glue gun was what they had close to them so they jumped out on the street and staged the pose for a bit of fun. All dressed in black, Darren seems to be holding a gun at Dave’s head while mugging him.

Taken outside a famous pie shop, he joked that they were practising for their next pork pie heist. He told the news outlet that it made them both laugh as one couldn’t take themselves seriously all the time.

This isn’t the first time that they have been featured on Google Earth. A few years ago, they were snapped while trying to open shutters that had seized on their business premises. They found out through other people that they were famous, as the picture was shared on Facebook.

