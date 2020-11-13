'Held Your Composure Like a Pro': Scribe Applauded For Staying Calm as Bridge Collapses on Live TV

In what could have been a fatal disaster for the country to mourn, a near-shave with possible calamity occurred in North Carolina as a bridge collapsed on live television, while a news reporter stood there, delivering her report.

Amber Roberts, reporting for Fox46 Charlotte, was doing a report of flash floods due to rain in Alexander County. In the background, one can see damp roads, and gushing water flowing just under the bridge on which she stands. She is accompanied by her photojournalist, Jonathan Monte, who remains behind the camera.

Roberts walks up the bridge to a particular spot to show the viewers how a part of the bridge has almost caved in. She kneels down and points her hand toward the section which is visibly curved and looks unstable. Meanwhile, there is a heavy wind and the storm keeps raging in the background. She tells the viewers the bridge is literally sinking.

The camera pans to the right to show flooding of the neighbouring areas. Buildings are half-submerged, and the flood water gushes at an incredible speed. The camera is still on the flood when Roberts calm report turns panicky for just a second. Then, there is a shot of the bridge collapsing, just where Roberts stood seconds ago. In the background, she can be heard saying, “Okay we’re backing up, we’re backing up,” with intense composure.

She is standing at the edge of the bridge, two hours later, while her studio colleague questions her what went through her mind during this fiasco. “It was definitely a scary situation,” she said but added thankfully, she and her photojournalist were both okay. She said it was important to be calm in the moment, however, she continues her journalistic duties while saying how the road will not be okay.

Later, on Twitter, she uploaded the clip on Twitter to get a variety of reactions from colleagues and fans. Here is the video:

People who watched the harrowing telecast live were obviously concerned as her update didn’t come till hours later.

You had our station in Madison worried for you. My boss was in disbelief you didn’t swear out loud when the bridge gave in 😂 glad you are ok!!! — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 13, 2020

Girl I'm glad you're okay and you held your composure so well like a true pro👏🏾👏🏾 — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) November 13, 2020

RPG games should use you guys as models for a - Warrior journalist - category +100 to agility!! Glad you and the crew were safe! — Fran (@FranSipsWhiskey) November 13, 2020

Well, we thank the gods that Roberts and her cameraperson are safe.