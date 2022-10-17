Helen, World’s Second Oldest Gorilla, Dies Aged 64

The world’s second-oldest gorilla passed away on October 14. The western lowland gorilla named Helen was a resident of the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky, USA and died at the age of 64. It was confirmed by the zoo authorities. Helen’s age at death of 64 is considered an exceptional marvel as the average lifespan of a gorilla is 39 years. The western lowland gorilla was affectionately called ‘Grand Dame’.

“Helen enjoyed remarkably good health for most of her life, with only expected age-related arthritis and some periodontal disease,” the zoo said in a press release. However, she recently developed increasing unsteadiness and tremors. This put her at greater risk of falling and hurting herself and she was suffering as well. His caregivers decided to euthanize him on Friday, ending her suffering once and for all.

Dan Maloney, the director of the Louisville Zoo, said, “It’s very hard to give up a special gorilla-like Helen, but it’s often the last, best thing we can do for our animals.”

Dr Kristen Lukas, the president of the Gorilla Species Survival Plan with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, said that Helen bonded well with the humans she interacted with at the zoo and was much loved and celebrated by visitors and zookeepers alike. “She was an independent spirit as well as being an integral member of her gorilla family, and her legacy lives on,” she said.

According to zoo veterinarian, Dr Zoli Gyimesi, Helen had her dentist, cardiologist, gynaecologist, neurologist, and orthopedist/pain manager.

The name of the oldest gorilla is Fatou. According to the Louisville Zoo, this 65-year-old gorilla lives in the Berlin Zoo.

