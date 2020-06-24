Viral Video of Helicopter 'Floating' Mid-air Without Moving its Blades Has Twitter 'Unsettled'

A video of a helicopter in the air without moving its rotor blades doing rounds on social media has caught the curiosity of netizens.







The video that was shared on Twitter shows the helicopter floating in the air as though by miracle without moving its blades. The “magical” video has taken the netizens by surprise. However, the answer to this witchcraft is hidden in the caption of the video. “Camera frame rate matches helicopter rotor...,” it reads.

Watch the video here:

Camera frame rate matches helicopter rotor.. 🚁



🎥 IG: reecedeavor pic.twitter.com/1cE3tcTvzP — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) June 19, 2020

But it is not what it appears to be. The illusion of the blades being stationary has been created as the videographer set the camera frame rate in sync with the rotation speed of the helicopter's rotor. Hence, the blades appear to be still.

The interesting video has gone viral on social media. Here is how people reacted to it.