Helicopter Joyrides to Seaplane Service: Gujarat Tourism is Getting an 'Up' Lift

The state government of Gujarat is all set to organise the biennial flagship event in the state, the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022’ in January, and it seems that the Bhupendra Patel-led state has high hopes from the anticipated event, quite literally. The 10th edition of the VGGS is being organized, like every year, to attract investments and opportunities for the people in and outside the state. This year, the state civil aviation department is particularly keen to showcase active participation in the event, reports The Times of India. According to the report, the aviation department is laying grounds for starting helicopter joyrides to revamp the tourism sector, which is currently in a crippling state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These joyrides will aim at providing high-quality and efficient conveyance to people visiting various tourist attractions and religious places in the state.

“The helicopters will take off and land from some point along the riverfront. Moreover, the helicopters will also be rented on weekdays to families who wish to visit holy places like Dwarka and Ambaji, which are not easily accessible to many,” government officials in the department told TOI.

The registration page for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, which will be held from January 10 to 12, 2022 is live now. Head to the link and register today! https://t.co/KNfff4Escs pic.twitter.com/FN8kRzbYcz— iNDEXTb - VG (@VibrantGujarat) November 9, 2021

In addition, plans to start an air ambulance service are also being mulled over by the department, which will rejuvenate the medical infrastructure. For this purpose, the government is planning to convert the Beechcraft Super King Aircraft, a plane used for flying dignitaries by the state government for the past 20 years, into an ambulance.

The most significant move by the state aviation department is the revival of the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Seaplane service. The Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Seaplane service began, in October 2020, to proliferate the footfall at the Statue of Unity, situated at Kevadiya in Narmada district. However, despite a systematic operation, the service couldn’t function properly and was discontinued multiple times. However, the aviation department has now taken the onus upon themselves and is confident about the revival going as planned.

This year, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be centred around the theme of employment and will attract global investors looking for a suitable alternative to China, reports Financial Express.

