Hello? Adele is Not Speaking About Her Weight Loss, Neither Should You

Adele has never spoken about her weight or her weight loss, so why are we talking about it?

After months of staying away from the public eye, singer Adele has posted a photo on Instagram marking her 32nd birthday. In the post, Adele thanked her fans for their support and also extended her gratitude towards frontline workers fighting Covid-19.

However, what fans seemed to care about most was her weight loss. Yes, Adele does look like she has lost a lot of weight.

It was in October 2019 when Adele posted a photo of herself when people noticed how much weight she had lost for the first time. And now, her weight seems to be the only thing that's on her fans' minds when they think about her.



The most unfair bit? People are cheering for her like this is her only achievement. What about Adele's countless Grammys, Oscar and all the accolades she has won till date? Do they not count for anything?

More so, because Adele has never spoken about her weight loss. In fact, in an interview with a leading magazine Adele had once said that she doesn't want to look like "skinny models" because she represents a majority of women around the world. Then why is her weight loss being celebrated as the single most incredible thing the singer has done in her life?

When it comes to praising Adele's weight loss, there are a few concerns.

One, if we're praising her transformation now, does it not mean we are criticizing who she was before?

For years, Adele had been the woman who attained success without having her weight define her. For women around the world, she set an example - by breaking stereotypes and beauty standards that Hollywood has normalised over the years, and showing that your talent doesn't have to take a back seat just because you're fat. Now, some of her fans are complaining that Adele is too thin.

Here's the thing - Adele does not owe us any explanation for her weight, whether she gains weight or loses it. It is her choice and a personal one. Simply because Adele is in the public eye, we are not entitled to comment on her body. That is because her body is hers, as she had once asserted herself. As we all assert every day.

Also, just because a person looks a certain way and is a certain size, it is unfair to expect them to remain the same over a period of time. Compare your current self to photos taken a few years ago, you'll understand what we mean. Then why is it so shocking that Adele decided to shed kilos and become thin?

We cannot say for sure why Adele lost weight or what triggered her to lose almost a hundred pounds. And she doesn't really owe us an answer. The fact that she hasn't yet done a public interview on her weight loss or videos about the diet she follows or put up working out videos to show how she lost weight speaks volumes.

It is proof that Adele doesn't want to talk about her weight loss. And that's why you shouldn't either.

If you're still thinking about it, here's a 2015 interview of Adele where she says that there are bigger issues (perhaps a deadly pandemic?) to think about than what she feels about herself.