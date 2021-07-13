'Hello Neighbour!' This Cat's 'Spooky' Greeting in Viral Video Has Netizens in Splits

Cats generally do not have the image of being a friendly animal, but feline lovers have their own set of reasons for liking them and looks like that their tribe is growing with each passing day. What else explains the popularity of viral cat videos online? Viral videos of other animals are generally about their cute antics or in the case of pets, it is about their love for the master. However, when it comes to cats, you cannot be sure of what to expect. Now, a video featuring an unexpected spooky stare and facial expression of a feline has caught people’s attention online.

The clip, which was originally shared as TikTok video was reshared on Instagram by a page named Nextdoor. The video starts off with the camera showcasing the view from a building’s balcony as we see a small garden and car parking. The camera slowly pans towards the right capturing new views, but the scenery of the town buildings suddenly gets interrupted by a stare from a cat, and what follows that is even more interesting. After establishing eye contact with the person behind the camera, the cat opens her mouth to show teeth without even blinking the eyes once.

“Oh hello neighbour, didn’t see you there," read the caption that was shared along with the video.

Since being shared online on June 10, the video has got over 1500 likes along with several comments from users. While some users found the video hilarious, for others, the stare by the cat was scary. “I jumped when I noticed the cat, though we were focusing on the man," wrote a user in his reaction to the video. “That is hilarious,” commented another.

Meanwhile, the comment section also had the participation of cat lovers who dropped their reactions to their favourite animals.

What’s your reaction to this video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here