English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Help Me Tell World I'm Gay': 9-Year-Old Boy Thanks Pete Buttigieg's Bravery in Coming Out

9-year-old Zachary Ro wanted to become brave like Buttigieg | Credit: Twitter

9-year-old Zachary Ro wanted to become brave like Buttigieg | Credit: Twitter

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor who came out as gay in 2015 also gave the little boy some tips on how to navigate through life as a queer person.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 3:20 PM IST
Share this:

Democratic Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg had an emotional moment during a campaign rally on Saturday, when a 9-year-old boy thanked him for his bravery in coming out as a homosexual.

Buttigieg, who is the first openly gay Presidential hopeful in the United States, was addressing crowds at Denver, Colorado when the incident occurred. The boy, identified as Zachary Ro, said to the former South Bend, Indiana mayor, "Thank you for being so brave". The boy further asked Buttigieg, "Would you help me tell the world I'm gay, too? I want to be brave like you."

The question was delivered to Buttigieg in a fishbowl. The boy, who attended the rally with his parents, was invited up to the stage to meet with Buttigig and also prsent him a bracelet that the latter wore onstage. Responding to Ro's question, Buttiged said that he did not think the boy needed any advice on being brave as he was already super courageous.

"It took me a long time to figure out how to tell even my best friend that I was gay, let alone to go out there and tell the world and to see you willing to come to terms with who you are in a room full of 1,000 people, thousands of people you've never met that's, that's really something," CNN reported Buttigieg as saying.

The former Rhodes scholar who came out as gay in 2015 also gave the little boy some tips on how to navigate through life as a queer person.

"The first thing is that it won't always be easy, but that's okay, because you know who you are," he said, adding that knownong who you are gives you a centre of gravity that you can hold on to in times of chaos.

Additionally, Buttigieg urged the child to not be scaerd as you did not know who you were benefiting by taking a stand. "You'll never know whose life you might be affecting right now, just by standing here. There's a lot of power in that,: he said, adding that earlier he was afraid that if he came out he wouldn't be able to do good but what happened was the reverse.

Videos of the interaction in Denver went viral on social media with many praising Buttigieg for encouraging the little boy.

Buttigieg's sexuality has been a widely covered aspect of his election campaign. Buttigieg, who has been married to his partner Chasten Buttigieg since 2018, recently defended his marriage against allegedly homophobic slurs made by American radio personality Rush Limbaugh. "I love my husband and I am faithful to him", Buttigieg said against what he called Limbaugh's "lectures on family values".

The United States is gearing for elections in November and Buttigieg is one of the Presidential hopefuls from the Democrat Party. His primary competition from within the party is Bernie Sanders, who recently made history by winning the Nevada caucus. Buttigieg had previously swept the Iowa caucus earlier in the month.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story