Helping Hands: This Noida Homemaker Ensures The Poor Don't Sleep With An Empty Stomach

Helping Hands in Noida is ready to feed hungry people if they don’t have money to arrange their daily bread. Rajni Kataria, a homemaker in Noida, doesn’t let the poor people sleep with empty stomachs and feeds the hungry people free of cost.

Inspired by Noida’s grandmother’s kitchen

Rajni Kataria is a homemaker in Noida and she has been feeding hundreds of people free of cost every day since 2019. If someone wants to pay back for her selfless services and offers to give money, she just takes five rupees. Rajni says that she got inspired by the famous grandmother’s kitchen of Noida. “I wanted to do something different for a long time and then this idea struck me. I have planned to feed poor and hungry people taking inspiration from Anoop Khanna ji’s grandmother’s kitchen,” she says.

“In my new venture, the people of our society helped me a lot and gave me support,” she says. She tells further that she offers food to the people near Mother Dairy in Sector 34 and takes only five rupees from those who have money to honour their self-respect, and she provides food free of cost to those who don’t have money.

She has created Helping Hands to help the poor

Rajni told News18, “I have formed an organisation called Helping Hands, in which retired or old people like me are members. This organisation charges Rs 100 every month from them and does all the work. In the meantime, if it is someone’s birthday or any other happy occasion, people also donate to us. If people want to join us, then they can contact us on +919213335322.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here