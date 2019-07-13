Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hema Malini Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' at Parliament, But Can She Sweep Away the Memes?

This is not the first time Hema Malini has been targeted by trolls.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hema Malini Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' at Parliament, But Can She Sweep Away the Memes?
This is not the first time Hema Malini has been targeted by trolls.
Loading...

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, along with Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur, took part in a cleanliness drive within Parliament premises.

The BJP MP, in black trousers and a grey kurta, was spotted sweeping the roads inside the premises with a broom in hand.

However, watch the video posted by ANI before you proceed.

In the video, Hemal Malini really, really tries hard to sweep. But, erm.

Naturally, people were quick to point it out and called her out for it. While some called it overacting, some wanted to know where the "kachra" was? To be honest, Thakur seems to be doing a better job while Hema Malini simply seems to be sweeping away at an already clean road.

The memes have us rolling on the floor with laughter. Brace yourselves.

This is not the first time she has been targeted by trolls. During the Lok Sabha elections, Hema Malini's campaign was under close scrutiny for her photo-ops. Remember the viral picture of her holding a bale and a sickle?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram