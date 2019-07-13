Hema Malini Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' at Parliament, But Can She Sweep Away the Memes?
This is not the first time Hema Malini has been targeted by trolls.
This is not the first time Hema Malini has been targeted by trolls.
Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, along with Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur, took part in a cleanliness drive within Parliament premises.
The BJP MP, in black trousers and a grey kurta, was spotted sweeping the roads inside the premises with a broom in hand.
However, watch the video posted by ANI before you proceed.
#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019
In the video, Hemal Malini really, really tries hard to sweep. But, erm.
Naturally, people were quick to point it out and called her out for it. While some called it overacting, some wanted to know where the "kachra" was? To be honest, Thakur seems to be doing a better job while Hema Malini simply seems to be sweeping away at an already clean road.
The memes have us rolling on the floor with laughter. Brace yourselves.
Find the kachra in this video and win exclusive prizes.— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 13, 2019
Hema Malini's contribution in this cleaning is equal to Sachin Tendulkar's contribution in Indian cinema.— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 13, 2019
Hema Malini be like pic.twitter.com/k7CFjqLXYt— Initnamees (@SeemantiniBose) July 13, 2019
Hema ji... pic.twitter.com/8hpEYgD8j7— Rex. (@Davin_76) July 13, 2019
Hema Malini is a legend, after purifying water all these years, now she is cleaning air. pic.twitter.com/dSzSS1iFaw— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 13, 2019
Hema Malini is afraid that she might complete the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' if she sweeps seriously. pic.twitter.com/WEXeWR7w2x— Upendra Tudu (@utudugod) July 13, 2019
#HemaMalini was given a broom to sweepHema ji: pic.twitter.com/SyYFzzJkei— gareebo_ka_Socrates (@ind_pol_noob) July 13, 2019
Sweepers reaction after seeing the video #HemaMalini pic.twitter.com/4J5Yq4kd7F— Ridiculously Bawa (@Sali_par_eedu) July 13, 2019
Seeing Hema Malini try to sweep without touching broom to the ground pic.twitter.com/H59C83kD0G— Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) July 13, 2019
This is not the first time she has been targeted by trolls. During the Lok Sabha elections, Hema Malini's campaign was under close scrutiny for her photo-ops. Remember the viral picture of her holding a bale and a sickle?
Also Watch
-
E-Buzz: Kangana Attacks Media At Promotional Event
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Your Handwriting Can Reveal A Lot About Your Personality
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
Budget 2019 Was Woke and Here's Why: Inclusion of Women-Led Policies to Robotics
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Windows' Hearts, Backgammon and Other Internet Games Are Coming to an End
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- Hyderabad Commissioner's Toyota Fortuner Caught for Unpaid Speeding Tickets, Thanks to Social Media
- Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Gets New Carpet Flooring, Twitterati Thank Former MoS Jayant Sinha
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal