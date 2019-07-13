Hema Malini Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' at Parliament, But Can She Sweep Away the Memes?

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, along with Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur, took part in a cleanliness drive within Parliament premises.

The BJP MP, in black trousers and a grey kurta, was spotted sweeping the roads inside the premises with a broom in hand.

However, watch the video posted by ANI before you proceed.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

In the video, Hemal Malini really, really tries hard to sweep. But, erm.

Naturally, people were quick to point it out and called her out for it. While some called it overacting, some wanted to know where the "kachra" was? To be honest, Thakur seems to be doing a better job while Hema Malini simply seems to be sweeping away at an already clean road.

The memes have us rolling on the floor with laughter. Brace yourselves.

Find the kachra in this video and win exclusive prizes. — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini's contribution in this cleaning is equal to Sachin Tendulkar's contribution in Indian cinema. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini be like pic.twitter.com/k7CFjqLXYt — Initnamees (@SeemantiniBose) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini is a legend, after purifying water all these years, now she is cleaning air. pic.twitter.com/dSzSS1iFaw — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini is afraid that she might complete the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' if she sweeps seriously. pic.twitter.com/WEXeWR7w2x — Upendra Tudu (@utudugod) July 13, 2019

Sweepers reaction after seeing the video #HemaMalini pic.twitter.com/4J5Yq4kd7F — Ridiculously Bawa (@Sali_par_eedu) July 13, 2019

Seeing Hema Malini try to sweep without touching broom to the ground pic.twitter.com/H59C83kD0G — Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) July 13, 2019

This is not the first time she has been targeted by trolls. During the Lok Sabha elections, Hema Malini's campaign was under close scrutiny for her photo-ops. Remember the viral picture of her holding a bale and a sickle?