Hen Lays Bizarre Cashew-shaped Eggs in Karnataka, Becomes Village Celebrity

There’s no telling if this hen in Karnataka’s Laila village situated in Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, was ever fed cashews but the eggs it laid might surely make you believe so. Prashanth, the owner of the hen, thought it was bonkers when he first saw the eggs. The hen has begun laying eggs only recently and till now, it has laid ten of them- all ten in the shape of cashews! The black hen is now a centre of attraction in the village.

Initially, when the family spotted the first egg, they were surprised. But, they decided to wait for another day before doing anything about it. Even after three consecutive days, the hen continued to lay cashew-shaped eggs. People have now begun flocking to Prashanth’s house to have a look at the now-celebrity hen and her bunch of eggs.

“After three continuous days of abnormally shaped eggs, we took the hen to the vet. Apparently, there is some issue either with her shell gland or there are worms in her reproductive organs,” Prashanth told News18. The family is waiting for a conclusion regarding the issue so that they can get the hen treated if need be.

In a similar incident at Madhapuram Street in Pithapuram in AP in March this year, a grocery shop owner Sathi Babu was shocked to see an egg in the shape of a mango. Yep. Making sure that he wasn’t dreaming, he went ahead and compared an egg alongside a mango. Later on, Sathi Babu got clarity that the egg in the mango shape was, in fact, an egg. It only resembled the shape of the fruit, after all. As the news went viral on social media and some television channels people flocked to his kirana shop only to get shocked.

Understandably, the grocery shop owner was surprised and confused as to whether it was an egg or a mango. The people thought that the hen which laid the eggs might be denoting that the people were awaiting the Ugadi festival wherein they begin eating Mangoes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.