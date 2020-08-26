BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Herd of Feisty Buffaloes Chase Two Lions Away in Viral Video, Internet Hails the Power of Unity

Lions get chased after attacking buffalo herd. Viral video has an important lesson. Credits: Twitter

A video of buffaloes chasing a lion is reminding the internet of how the hunter can sometimes become the hunted.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Do you ever see a herd of buffalos chasing away lions? Recently Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a video of lions being chased by a herd of buffaloes in what he suggests is a perfect example of the hunter becoming hunted.

Nanda shared the clip to explain how unity and victory are synonymous. Since the herd stood as a united front against the two lions, they were nothing in front of them.

"Unity and victory are synonymous. Lions hunting the buffalo becomes hunted due to unity of the group...(sic)," IFS officer wrote as the caption for the clip.

The video starts with the two lions getting ready to attack the buffaloes who were grazing in the field. As the lions move forward and inch closer towards them, the entire herd seems to instinctively make a run for it. However, a few buffaloes then lead the herd to chase back the lions.

The post has garnered more than 4,500 views and over 400 likes since being shared on the micro-blogging platform last afternoon.

The ever seen moment was captured on camera by a group of people who can also be spotted at a distance in the background, witnessing the amazing scene unfold before them.

Here's what Twitterati have to say about the video:

Video clips like these never fail to fascinate us. Have you ever come across any such video? Tell us!

