Herd of Feisty Buffaloes Chase Two Lions Away in Viral Video, Internet Hails the Power of Unity

Do you ever see a herd of buffalos chasing away lions? Recently Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a video of lions being chased by a herd of buffaloes in what he suggests is a perfect example of the hunter becoming hunted.

Nanda shared the clip to explain how unity and victory are synonymous. Since the herd stood as a united front against the two lions, they were nothing in front of them.

"Unity and victory are synonymous. Lions hunting the buffalo becomes hunted due to unity of the group...(sic)," IFS officer wrote as the caption for the clip.

Unity & victory are synonymousLions hunting the buffalo becomes hunted due to unity of the group.... pic.twitter.com/FbFeiqHyHH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 25, 2020

The video starts with the two lions getting ready to attack the buffaloes who were grazing in the field. As the lions move forward and inch closer towards them, the entire herd seems to instinctively make a run for it. However, a few buffaloes then lead the herd to chase back the lions.

The post has garnered more than 4,500 views and over 400 likes since being shared on the micro-blogging platform last afternoon.

The ever seen moment was captured on camera by a group of people who can also be spotted at a distance in the background, witnessing the amazing scene unfold before them.

Power of unity — Swati (@swadoll24) August 25, 2020

Unity prevails, always — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) August 25, 2020

Predator become the prey — Abolish all Religions (@banallreligions) August 25, 2020

Lioness could not carry the attack forward because of the Human pressence https://t.co/zbv0Xfs8lT — Shreedhar Patil (@Shreedhar1008) August 25, 2020

If you believe in your own strengths, the results would be similar to this. Just go get it what you want. There is no looking back for you. https://t.co/HFAHMbrAsO — Venkat Rameshwar (@venkatrameshwar) August 26, 2020

Its a reminder to us #humanbeings that #nature will get back at us — KakaSahebBadami (@KakasahebBadami) August 25, 2020

