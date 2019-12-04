Here are the Funniest Twitter Moments From this Decade to Make Your Year-End Memorable

As we reach the end of another decade, it's time for some decade-end Twitter fun.

As Twitter often trends with some hashtags or the other, here's what has been trending lately on the microblogging site - #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade.

Here are the top 10 funniest tweets that Twitterati shared to keep the fun alive as we transcend to another decade.

This reply can never be left out , he legit made the other guy leave his house to a comedy club to tell a joke as he should be doing #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/bMwNNQ7QgP — PRINCE (@PRINCE_Xtra) December 3, 2019

When Travis fell in a pit at Drake’s show with the auto tune #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/O2cPubWws1 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 3, 2019

This video be SENDING ME #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/ljTPzB5M4r — Daisy de Flower Child✨️‍ (@G0lden_dvisy) December 2, 2019

This will forever be the best reply we’ve seen on twitter #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/bDexZNQPKk — PRINCE (@PRINCE_Xtra) December 2, 2019

One of the funniest video I seen #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/3FibmGQeOl — Aaliyah’s Muva ✨ (@AngeliqueByrum) December 2, 2019

