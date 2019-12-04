Here are the Funniest Twitter Moments From this Decade to Make Your Year-End Memorable
As Twitter often trends with some hashtags or the other, here's what has been trending lately on the microblogging site - #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade.
Representative Image.
As we reach the end of another decade, it's time for some decade-end Twitter fun.
Here are the top 10 funniest tweets that Twitterati shared to keep the fun alive as we transcend to another decade.
This reply can never be left out ,
he legit made the other guy leave his house to a comedy club to tell a joke as he should be doing #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/bMwNNQ7QgP
— PRINCE (@PRINCE_Xtra) December 3, 2019
life was sooo good when this dropped #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/jfo6dl5fZ1 — (@ssarahmahri) December 3, 2019
When Travis fell in a pit at Drake’s show with the auto tune #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/O2cPubWws1
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 3, 2019
this my fav right here #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/WYRuBpLZYv — Niya.P (@NiyaNiyaa2) December 2, 2019
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade Y'all can't leave this gem out pic.twitter.com/mCNSzx5Ww1
— Wooscoon (@Scoondock) December 2, 2019
This video be SENDING ME #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/ljTPzB5M4r — Daisy de Flower Child✨️ (@G0lden_dvisy) December 2, 2019
Hotline Bling. #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/MeaoJalgGg
— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 2, 2019
This will forever be the best reply we’ve seen on twitter #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/bDexZNQPKk — PRINCE (@PRINCE_Xtra) December 2, 2019
So no one remembers this beauty slap#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/ArG0F3NVyF
— KvngVirgo♍ (@djayyy__) December 2, 2019
One of the funniest video I seen #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/3FibmGQeOl — Aaliyah’s Muva ✨ (@AngeliqueByrum) December 2, 2019
