'Here for Next 20 Years': Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Assures Followers He is in Best of Health

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, 84, has assured his followers, especially Tibetans, that he is in the best of health and will be around for more than 20 years

In his address, the spiritual leader said, "I expect to be here to take part for the next 20 years or so, I'd like to request those of you in the monasteries in South India to make this an annual event."

The Tibetan spiritual leader, who turns 85 next month, advised that the ceremony for generating 'bodhichitta' be made into an annual event in the Tibetan monasteries.

The Dalai Lama was leading a virtual ceremony for cultivating the awakening mind at his residence here on Friday.

Stressing the importance of this particular ceremony, he pointed out that a compassionate attitude born out of sound understanding of the Buddha's teachings of emptiness is the answer to fulfilling one own's interest as well as of others.

And that the right attitude for taking care of oneself is taking care of others.

"We do have self-interest, but we need to be wisely selfish. People may be attracted by money and power, but having an altruistic attitude is more effective," said the peace icon.

The Dalai Lama has lived in self-imposed exile in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959.