News 'Here I Come, Rahul': London Man Embarks on Search to Return Lost Wallet
2-MIN READ

Taimoor Ghazi was able to return the wallet to Rahul at long last. (Credits: Twitter/@taimoor_ghazi)

Sharing the details of the 'hunt down Rahul' mission, Taimoor Ghazi shared a Twitter thread of how and where he found the wallet.

Anybody else would have given up after few trials, but Twitter user Ghazi Taimoor was determined to return a lost wallet to its original owner, Rahul. Taimoor who lives in London's Shoreditch neighbourhood found a brown wallet on the street but it only contained bank cards of the owner and the only information available about him was his name. Sharing the details of the ‘hunt down Rahul’ mission, Taimoor shared a Twitter thread. He narrated how and where he found the wallet and said that he will update about his search for the wallet owner.

Check it out:

Taimoor joked about Rahul being a 'private' person after failing to find anyone with the same on Facebook and Instagram. A Google image search suggested that Rahul lived in Gujarat, India, but that looked like a non-option in this case.

But finally, Taimoor was able to ascertain ‘Rahul R******’ who lived in London. However, his account was private, and he could not be contacted.

After which, Taimoor found out the name and address of the food company where he worked and decided to travel to its head office to reunite Rahul with his wallet.

He joked that if Rahul will accept his friendship and realise how the universe 'conspired' to reunite him and the wallet. Pheww! it was a hectic day and time for a well-deserved coffee break before Taimoor ran in slow-mo like Anjali to meet his Rahul.

Finally, Taimoor was able to trace down Rahul and return the wallet to him in a 'teary-eyed' reunion.

The live Tweeted hunt got a lot of attention online and went viral garnering over 10 thousand likes along with several reactions on the microblogging site. People lauded Taimoor for his effort for a stranger.

What's your reaction to the tweet thread?

first published:July 31, 2021, 13:31 IST