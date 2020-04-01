Here is How a Wedding Was Held in Indore Without Defying Coronavirus Restrictions

A marriage ceremony held amidst the country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic had all the guests, including the priest and the wedding couple, wearing face masks.

According to an NDTV report, the bride Kinjal Jain’s marriage was scheduled for March 31. However, her family was caught in a dilemma whether to go ahead with the ceremony during the lockdown, which would end on April 14.

The family cancelled all pre-wedding functions but went ahead with the marriage. It was a small ceremony with only close relatives in attendance. Both the families ensured that all coronavirus-related precautions were taken, the report added.

Be it the wedding couple, the families, the guest or the priest, everyone wore masks and frequently used hand sanitisers.

People also used hand sanitisers as a safety measure and they maintained a safe distance while being photographed after the wedding ended.

In India, a total of 1,637 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far and 38 deaths have taken place due to the infection, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

