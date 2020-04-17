Here is How Homemade Face Masks can be Reused after Proper Disinfection

While addressing the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said citizens should use homemade face covers to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. He mentioned seven points to be followed and among them was suing face covers while stepping out and maintaining social distancing.

Earlier, the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and India’s Union Health Ministry also had prescribed the use of homemade masks for those not associated with healthcare services.

A homemade cover can be made from raw material available in the house. Cloth, a tie or elastic material and a sewing machine or kit would be enough to prepare an efficient face covering. The steps of making a DIY mask at home can be accessed here.

Once made, the mask should “snugly but comfortably” fit the face. According to the CDC guidelines, the cloth face coverings should include multiple layers of fabric and “allow for breathing without restriction”.

To minimize the chances of infection, one should remember to regularly clean the mask and pay attention to its removal. When removing the cover, one should hold the tie or end of the elastic loop. One should never touch the front of the mask or their nose, mouth or eye when removing the mask.

Following are the guidelines issued by CDC for properly cleaning of the mask:

- Cloth coverings should be cleaned or washed routinely, depending on the frequency of use.



-The cover could be washed along with other clothes in the washing machine.



-Normal detergent is enough to sanitize the cloth mask.



-One should remember to wash their hands immediately after removing or putting the mask for a wash.

These cloth covering can be used by everyone, except for children below the age of 2, people with breathing issues.The CDC recommends against the common use of N-95 respirators and surgical masks.

Those should be reserved for “healthcare workers and other medical first responders”.

The use of homemade masks would not only reduce the pressure on the supply of surgical and N-95 masks but also contribute to the wellbeing of the environment. Masks or covers made from fabric at home do not harm the environment. These can be recycled when discarded with ease, as compared to the disposable one-time-use masks.



