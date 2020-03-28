Here is What Modi Govt Has Done to Flatten the Curve as Coronavirus Grips the Country

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped almost the entire world and countries are taking extreme measures to arrest the spread. From complete lockdowns to mass testing, governments across the globe seem to be working on a war-footing.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day-long complete lockdown. Questions are being raised on the mitigation plan of countries as the world faces a never-seen-before crisis.

In a series of tweets, Akhilesh Mishra, CEO of BlueKraft Digital Foundation, gave a break up of India’s action plan to battle the health crisis and how the Centre swung into action soon after China notified about the Coronavirus infection on January 7.





China notified on 7th January about #COVID2019 (without details). 8th Jan: India did its FIRST mission meeting.

17th January: India started screening of all passengers from China.

25th January: PM Modi's Principal Secretary chairs high level review meet. #CoronaUpdate 2/15 pic.twitter.com/r94po3dOup

— Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

By the end of January, quarantine facilities were set up and testing labs were identified. On February 1, India began the evacuation of citizens stranded in Coronavirus-affected places like Wuhan in China.



India's #COVID2019 response is moving ahead.

29th Jan: Exports of N95 masks and PPE prohibited

30th Jan: 6 labs identified for testing (The day India reports first case)

31st Jan: 6 Quarantine centers established

1st Feb: India's begins evacuations. #CoronaUpdate 3/15 pic.twitter.com/VvdLeZvG4q — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020



As the first cases of infections started trickling in, India issued a travel advisory to India and e-visa to all Chinese passport holders was suspended. By the end of February, travel advisories were extended to other places like Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, etc.





The number of #COVID2019 cases is still just 3. But actions continue

22nd Feb: Singapore travel advisory issued

24th Feb: Vietnam, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia added to screening list

26th Feb: Advisory issued to avoid travel to South Korea, Iran and Italy. #CoronaUpdate 6/15 pic.twitter.com/pFgR06dnqm

— Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020

There were six reported cases of COVID-19 infections in India by March 3. The universal screening was introduced. PM Modi suspended Holi celebrations and fresh travel advisories were issued.



India is below 100 confirmed cases bench mark of #COVID2019. 12th March: PM Modi tweets on urgency and importance of situation.

14th March: Still below 100 cases, but 52 labs ready to test

18th March: At below 175 cases, compulsory quarantine instituted. #CoronaUpdate 8/15 pic.twitter.com/rtwXZPpSni — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020









India is below 100 confirmed cases bench mark of #COVID2019. 12th March: PM Modi tweets on urgency and importance of situation.

14th March: Still below 100 cases, but 52 labs ready to test

18th March: At below 175 cases, compulsory quarantine instituted. #CoronaUpdate 8/15 pic.twitter.com/rtwXZPpSni

— Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020



India reacting in war mode

19th March

1) At less than 200 cases, PM Modi addresses nation.

Calls for #JantaCurfew

2) All international flights stopped after 22nd March

3) #COVID2019 Economic Task Force Set Up 21st March: 75 districts on lock-down.#CoronaUpdate 9/15 pic.twitter.com/eqPWhJlhVL — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020









India reacting in war mode

19th March

1) At less than 200 cases, PM Modi addresses nation.

Calls for #JantaCurfew

2) All international flights stopped after 22nd March

3) #COVID2019 Economic Task Force Set Up 21st March: 75 districts on lock-down.#CoronaUpdate 9/15 pic.twitter.com/eqPWhJlhVL

— Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020



#COVID2019 actions continue 22nd March: All train services, metro, inter-state buses suspended

22nd March: Indian capacity now to perform 50,000 tests/week

23rd March: Domestic flights stopped from 24th March All this when India at still below 500 cases.#CoronaUpdate 10/15 pic.twitter.com/Ag9NkciY67 — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020









24th March.

PM Modi addresses nation and announces NATION WIDE #Lockdown21.

GST relief measures announced.

NDMA activated by PM's direction.

Export of respirators banned. India is still below 600 cases. But #COVID2019 fight moves to next gear.#CoronaUpdate 11/15 pic.twitter.com/B2cTsjeBxD

— Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020



24th March.

PM Modi addresses nation and announces NATION WIDE #Lockdown21.

GST relief measures announced.

NDMA activated by PM's direction.

Export of respirators banned. India is still below 600 cases. But #COVID2019 fight moves to next gear.#CoronaUpdate 11/15 pic.twitter.com/B2cTsjeBxD — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020









24th March.

PM Modi addresses nation and announces NATION WIDE #Lockdown21.

GST relief measures announced.

NDMA activated by PM's direction.

Export of respirators banned. India is still below 600 cases. But #COVID2019 fight moves to next gear.#CoronaUpdate 11/15 pic.twitter.com/B2cTsjeBxD

— Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020



Day 01 of #Lockdown21. India is yet below 650 cases. Indian Navy helps set up testing facility in Goa.

Local administrations everywhere sensitized to react in real time to needs of people.

India enforcing the biggest country-wide lock-down in the world. #CoronaUpdate 12/15 pic.twitter.com/NdahHvOV48 — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020









Day 02 of #CoronaLockdown

India is at less than 750 cases as on 26th March. Massive economic package announced.

DBT to farmers, poor, MNREGA workers, elderly, women. Free Ujjwala gas cylinders.

Health emergency as well economic situation being tackled. #CoronaUpdate 13/15 pic.twitter.com/cAEMHqIHSz

— Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) March 28, 2020