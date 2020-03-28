BUZZ

4-MIN READ

Here is What Modi Govt Has Done to Flatten the Curve as Coronavirus Grips the Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The virus infection has so far claimed 19 lives in India, while as over 800 people are infected.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped almost the entire world and countries are taking extreme measures to arrest the spread. From complete lockdowns to mass testing, governments across the globe seem to be working on a war-footing.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day-long complete lockdown. Questions are being raised on the mitigation plan of countries as the world faces a never-seen-before crisis.

In a series of tweets, Akhilesh Mishra, CEO of BlueKraft Digital Foundation, gave a break up of India’s action plan to battle the health crisis and how the Centre swung into action soon after China notified about the Coronavirus infection on January 7.


By the end of January, quarantine facilities were set up and testing labs were identified. On February 1, India began the evacuation of citizens stranded in Coronavirus-affected places like Wuhan in China.

As the first cases of infections started trickling in, India issued a travel advisory to India and e-visa to all Chinese passport holders was suspended. By the end of February, travel advisories were extended to other places like Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, etc.


There were six reported cases of COVID-19 infections in India by March 3. The universal screening was introduced. PM Modi suspended Holi celebrations and fresh travel advisories were issued.











