Here is Why 20,000 Bees Hounded This Car For Two Days

In a bizarre incident in Wales, the United Kingdom, about 20,000 bees hounded a car for 48 hours. People were shocked to see such a swarm of bees chasing the car. On the first day, people managed to drive them away with the help of a beekeeper but the bees were not ready to leave the car and reached the spot again.

If by this incident you are thinking that those bees loved that car then this is not the case at all. The queen of the swarm was locked inside the car and the rest of the bees were trying to protect her and hence following the car. This also demonstrates a strong colony system of bees and this is why they were not ready to leave the car.

This bizarre happening took place in the West Wales area. As per a CNN report, 68-year-old Carol Howarth did not have a clue that thousands of bees were clinging on the backside of her vehicle.

She pulled up the car and headed for shopping. When she came back, the bees were stuck on the back of her vehicle. Witnessing such a huge swarm, anyone would come in a state of panic.

https://www.facebook.com/tom.moses.666/posts/10156971977015525?pnref=story

At first, Carol Howarth didn’t know what to do. She then contacted the Pembrokeshire Beekeepers Association. Soon help arrived and the bees were removed from the vehicle, a Mitsubishi Outlander, and taken in a box.

Carol thought that the episode was over but she was in for a surprise the next day. The bees were back again the next day. Carol again sought help from the same people

The beekeepers removed the swarm of bees from the vehicle and kept it in a box. While the woman took a sigh of relief after being chasing bees for two consecutive days.

As per experts, in cases when a colony of bees changes the hive, then the whole swarm follows the queen bee. Since the queen bee was trapped inside the car for two days, the entire swarm kept chasing the car.

While people tried to remove the queen bee from the car, she could not come out and this made the other bees cling to the vehicle for such a long time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.