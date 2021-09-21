Three critically endangered killer whales are pregnant and scientists cannot stop rejoicing. If these calves survive, then they will be a valuable addition to the dwindling Orca whale population in British Columbia.

According to a report on CBC, the three presumed pregnancies were discovered by two scientists in the U.S., Holly Fearnbach and John Durban, who collaborate often with experts in British Columbia.

“In most years they have no reproduction at all. So having three pregnancies is good, it’s exciting," Lance Barrett-Lennard told CBC News.

There are currently only 74 southern resident orcas left, down from more than 90 in the 1970s. The three pregnancies are in what scientists call the “J-pod," a group of southern resident killer whales, added the report.

“The orcas that live off the U.S. Pacific coastline —the Southern Resident Orca — critically endangered. They organize their society along matrilineal lines in three distinct pods (J, K, and L) - each with their own unique dialect. There are three main reasons for the decline in Southern Resident Orcas: lack of food, noise pollution, and chemical pollution. The Southern Resident Orcas could become effectively extinct within the next 15 years if we don’t do something bold soon to help them," says endangered.org

The Canadian government issued an interim order in June to protect southern resident killer whales by increasing regulations on shipping traffic in British Columbia waters, says Independent.

“The population is small and declining, and the decline is expected to continue,” the government said about the orcas. “There are forecasts of continued low abundance of Chinook Salmon. Southern residents are also threatened by increasing physical and acoustical disturbance, oil spills and contaminants," added the report.

