Here's a Way To Relive The Epic France vs Croatia World Cup Final, Through Memes
What a match!
France is the champion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final, besting Croatia by 4 goals to 2. But, everyone's going to remember this match-- it was one of a kind.
"We are world champions and France are going to be on top of the world for next four years," French coach Didier Deschamps said after the game. He called the tournament a "beautiful celebration of football."
Here's the moment France won the game, captured by FRANCE 24.
Croatia will also go home to a heroes' welcome - surpassing the achievements of the famed class of '98 - and the way their shirtless fans sang and danced long after the final whistle. It was indeed a historic moment for them too.
But what's a match without memes, right? Here's a way to relive it.
POGBAA
INNTRUDER?!
MBAPPE IS A PRODIGY
CROATIA SCORED AGAIN WHAT
SEHWAG PLS
PERFECT WORLD CUP RECIPE BE LIKE
ITS COMING TO AN END...
OH THE SUSPENSE OF A 4-2 SCORELINE
But what's a match without memes, right? Here's a way to relive it.
#FRACRO man of the match pic.twitter.com/9jygOwLSoL — Raph (@RaphaQt) July 15, 2018
Own goal & then penalty, Croatia v Croatia #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/fMXdmJ3qxi — Supercool DJ Atom (@Isiyaka12) July 15, 2018
Scenes in Paris, France for the #WorldCupFinal The French fans are pretty happy right now. 45 minutes to go#FRA 2-1 #CRO #FRACRO #WorldCuppic.twitter.com/Wvabr00KBc — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 15, 2018
Me right now. #DoctorWhoTrailer #FRACRO @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/LOs9i0KbIA — Roberta Maglio (@robs_maglio) July 15, 2018
I'm watching this game like:#worldcupfinal pic.twitter.com/exdTifeX9T — Alexandre Carvalho (@neoxande) July 15, 2018
#WorldCupFinal France during warmup pic.twitter.com/FptIY8jlkS — Dale (@Dal282) July 15, 2018
When you ask any Croatian fan about VAR:#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/ZLE3Lodq9S — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) July 15, 2018
Perisic points to his thigh after scoring that screamer! #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/n0BesqIWK1 — Sam Friedman (@SamDFriedman) July 15, 2018
The fully clothed streakers will be executed after the match. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/kzlJmn9Ewx — Jayneel Ramjee (@jramjee) July 15, 2018
Kylian Mbappe giving it legs #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/EXltqz3DsN — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 15, 2018
Did they just run onto the pitch of Putins #WorldCupFinal? Oh boy... pic.twitter.com/xpfu6NLbtN — Angry Wrestling Fan (@RingGeneral) July 15, 2018
Messi and ronaldo watching at home along with neymar #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/yZ2NRW4QuJ — Shah Fahad pti (@iamshah289) July 15, 2018
#WorldCupFinal I want #Croatia to win #WorldCup coz I don't want this Enthusiasm to upset....#Cro #CROFRA #Fra #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/ZaGALgzNH7 — Being_Stranger (@Being_Stranger) July 15, 2018
France don’t you dare making Jack-Jack cry today #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/dYXkUpZ9gI — nate (@fixyouwlove) July 15, 2018
It all makes sense now #WorldCupFinal #FRACROA pic.twitter.com/t5edOFFLzI — Barry M (@BarryBoy5) July 15, 2018
Soccer players be like #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/Jgy2uPqg9h — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) July 15, 2018
POGBAA
ET DE 3 BORDEL #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/lmLCIQ0FMO — нᴏᵬі♛ (@SeolHope) July 15, 2018
Croatia defence be like..#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRACRO #FRA #CRO pic.twitter.com/DjVV72dfLD — Loveyouall_007 (@loveyouall_007) July 15, 2018
When you see Pogba score in a #WorldCupFinal... pic.twitter.com/gpmDbZaAVd — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 15, 2018
"Fifa, I don't feel so good"#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/RREvGPt6AN — finen't (@TheLethalray) July 15, 2018
INNTRUDER?!
There’s the most bravest woman in the world #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/er9tiERl8m — Roastbeef Johnny (@roastbeefjohnny) July 15, 2018
MBAPPE IS A PRODIGY
Mbappe ..France running riot here #WorldCupFinal — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) July 15, 2018
MBAPPEEEEEEE!!!!!! Allow me to INTRODUCE myself! #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/p5Wazy8spO — Felonious Munk (@Felonious_munk) July 15, 2018
Whenever Mbappe gets the ball.. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/cVcw8DJuaQ — Pothina (@ipt_pothina) July 15, 2018
CROATIA SCORED AGAIN WHAT
French Fans Now 🇫🇷😂#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/5BpVTaclut — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 15, 2018
SEHWAG PLS
Croatian players names sound so Punjabi. Vich #WorldCupFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 15, 2018
PERFECT WORLD CUP RECIPE BE LIKE
-Own goal -Handball Penalty -Pogba screamer (chill...) -19 year old (teenager) Mbappe goal -Lloris 5* skill failure...... THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I WANTED IN THE #WORLDCUPFINAL!!!!!! You going to love this video...... #FRACRO — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) July 15, 2018
ITS COMING TO AN END...
When realize World Cup is done and you have to go back to playing your defensive position at Manchester United 😣😣#WorldCupFinal #FRACRO #FRAKRO pic.twitter.com/1TzSwPOi9b — dennisthemenace🇺🇬 (@dennis_matovu) July 15, 2018
OH THE SUSPENSE OF A 4-2 SCORELINE
Me checking the #WorldCupFinal score in church. pic.twitter.com/OdljVxJrnS — Selina Pichardo (@selinasal09) July 15, 2018
#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/kQ19dNrwQw — Georgelee (@Georgel44746266) July 15, 2018
France though. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/6LZOCBpGvo — Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 15, 2018
