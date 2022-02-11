Here's How a Delhi Mehendi Artist Paid Tribute To Music Legend Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was adored by billions of fans across the globe, left for her heavenly abode on the morning of February 6. Her death has left a void in the hearts of many, but her music will live long. The singer touched millions of souls through her melodious voice, and one such individual is Vijay Kumar, a Mehendi artist from Delhi. On various occasions, joyous or sad, we have witnessed artists expressing their happiness and grief through their artwork. Similarly, Vijay also paid homage to the singer in his own unique style. He drew a portrait of the late singer with henna on his wife’s hand.

In the clip, a phone is seen placed alongside a hand, on which Vijay is drawing the portrait. He draws the exact same image with heena on his wife’s hand and the details are not to be missed. Along with the picture, Vijay also wrote “RIP” with heena, making it one of the most heartfelt tributes. Posting the clip via his Instagram handle, he captioned it – “R.I.P. The queen of voice, Lata Mangeshkar will alive in our heart always.” Vijay even added Lata ji’s popular and widely loved song Lag Ja Gale in the background of the video.

Watch the video which featured him drawing a very intricate portrait of Lata Mangeshkar:

Netizens are loving Vijay’s tribute to the veteran singer, and his clips have now gone viral on social media. People were stunned by the detailing he brought to the mehendi and were all praise for the artist for capturing the portrait of the legendary singer so perfectly.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Vijay shared that just like billions of her fans, he was also saddened when he heard the news about Lata Ji’s demise.

Vijay mentioned that he had grown up listening to her songs, hence was extremely saddened to hear the disheartening news. The only way, he said, “I could think of to pay homage to her was by drawing a portrait of her on my wife’s hand.”

