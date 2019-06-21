Here's How Indian TikTok Users are Celebrating International Yoga Day 2019

As the fever of yoga grips Indians on International Yoga Day 2019, people all over the world are taking part in performing yoga today.

From taking part in asanas in Lodhi Gardens in Delhi, to practising in schools, people are not being left behind to perform this traditional Indian discipline.

And it just doesn't limit it to real life, people are performing Yoga on social media as well! Twitter is flooded with photos of people sharing their yoga poses and how they managed to pull off some extraordinary moves.

TikTok users also took part in International yoga day, by posting videos of them doing yoga, which took the notch one level up!

Here are some of the best results.

1. A perfect outdoor U-turn!

2. DIY home-style yoga.

3. For when you want to just flip it over.

4. You don't always need to go solo.

5. The first step to moving forward, is backwards.

6. Who needs special yoga clothing?

7. Arm strength comes handsy.

8. You just got to hang in there, sometimes.

9. When trust is key.

10. The world is your gym.

How many of these Yoga poses do you think you can pull off?