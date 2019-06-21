Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here's How Indian TikTok Users are Celebrating International Yoga Day 2019

TikTok users also took part in International yoga day, by posting videos of them doing yoga.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 21, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's How Indian TikTok Users are Celebrating International Yoga Day 2019
Image credits: TikTok.
Loading...

As the fever of yoga grips Indians on International Yoga Day 2019, people all over the world are taking part in performing yoga today.

From taking part in asanas in Lodhi Gardens in Delhi, to practising in schools, people are not being left behind to perform this traditional Indian discipline.

And it just doesn't limit it to real life, people are performing Yoga on social media as well! Twitter is flooded with photos of people sharing their yoga poses and how they managed to pull off some extraordinary moves.

TikTok users also took part in International yoga day, by posting videos of them doing yoga, which took the notch one level up!

Here are some of the best results.

1. A perfect outdoor U-turn!

2. DIY home-style yoga.

3. For when you want to just flip it over.

4. You don't always need to go solo.

5. The first step to moving forward, is backwards.

6. Who needs special yoga clothing?

7. Arm strength comes handsy.

8. You just got to hang in there, sometimes.

9. When trust is key.

10. The world is your gym.

How many of these Yoga poses do you think you can pull off?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram