Here's How Major Cities like Seoul, Dubai are Reducing Food Waste with Out of the Box Thinking

From taxing the creators of waste, to repurposing leftovers from hotel restaurants and authorizing the sale of expired foods, here's a look at some countries' initiatives to help reduce food waste. Food waste is a global problem. Each year, an estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of consumable foodstuffs are thought to be thrown away. And that figure could turn out to be twice as high, according to a study carried out by researchers in the Netherlands, published in February 2020 in The Lancet. Food waste is therefore a major issue one that many countries are trying to tackle by introducing measures on a national scale.

In Seoul, consumers foot the bill for the food they waste.

A champion when it comes to food recycling, South Korea is often cited as an example in the fight against food waste. In fact, this Asian country has a well-established system in place, where residents can incur extra taxes relating to the weight of their food waste.

Each household has a smart card that they scan when discarding of waste in a smart dumpster provided by local authorities. Once they have emptied their waste into the dumpster, the weight of that waste is displayed on a small screen. This is then added to the bill of the household linked to the card. This mandatory and paid-for measure encourages residents to throw away less.

In place since 2013, this system has apparently helped make budget savings of some €7 million in terms of waste collection in the city of Seoul, the South Korean capital. This government measure may seem radical, but it seems to be working.

Elsewhere in the world, other initiatives are taking shape.

Dubai, for example, in the United Arab Emirates, is often singled out for the immense levels of waste linked to mass tourism in the city. In January 2017, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and ruler of Dubai, launched a food bank program seeking to reduce food waste from the city's hotels by distributing unsold food free of charge to the local population in need.

Authorizing the sale of expired foods

Denmark and Italy also stand out with measures seeking to reduce food waste. Originating from an extensive funding program launched in 2016, Denmark has legalized the sale of expired food items, so long as these products comply with strict labeling guidelines and do not pose any health risks.

Italy has adopted a measure similar to France, banning supermarkets from throwing out unsold food items. These laws are designed to facilitate the donation of unsold items to charities, associations and companies, even when food has technically expired.

Consumers discard a lot more food than widely believed: Estimates of global food waste using an energy gap approach and affluence elasticity of food waste. This work provides an internationally comparable consumer food waste dataset based on food availability, energy gap and consumer affluence. Such data can be used for constructing meaningful and internationally comparable metrics on food waste, such as those for Sustainable Development Goal 12.

The data suggests that consumer food waste follows a linear-log relationship with consumer affluence and starts to emerge when consumers reach a threshold of approximately $6.70/day/capita level of expenditure. These findings also imply that most empirical models overestimate consumption by not accounting for the possibility of food waste in their analysis.

The results also show that the most widely cited global estimate of food waste is underestimated by a factor greater than 2 (214 Kcal/day/capita versus 527 Kcal/day/capita). Comparison with estimates of US consumer food waste based on national survey data shows this approach can reasonably reproduce the results without needing extensive data from national surveys.