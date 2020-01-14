Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Here's How Much Everyone's Favourite Baby Yoda Actually Costs

Baby Yoda is not just cute and the Internet's favourite meme, but it is expensive as well.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's How Much Everyone's Favourite Baby Yoda Actually Costs
Image credits: Jon Favreau / Twitter.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian marked the first season of Baby Yoda’s Infant Adventures, and Adam Pally, a big-time Star Wars fan was lucky enough to be chosen as a cast in the movie.

The only surprise was his casting as a Scout Trooper, perhaps one of the most hated criminals in the Star Wars history, even more than Jar Jar.

As Scout Trooper, Adam was made to punch Baby Yoda, one of the most loved characters.

Surprisingly, Baby Yoda is not just cute and the Internet's favourite meme, but it is expensive as well.

Yes, you read that right.

And the cost is $5 million (approx Rs 35 crores).

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Adam spoke about the moment when Jon Favreau asked if he wanted to “do something special” and how he got scolded for punching Baby Yoda a little too hard.

Adam told, “I remember the first take that I did when I punched him. They called ‘Cut!’ and Jon, who was watching on a monitor in his office, he came down from this office and said, ‘I just want to let you know that this is the hero Yoda [the main prop used for close-ups] and it costs, like, $5 million. So while I want you to hit it, I just want you to know that.’ Because I think I took a big swing at it. And the next three takes I missed because I was so nervous.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram