Here's How Mumbai Police is '#TakingOnCorona' with Viral Auto-rickshaw Memes

Whether it’s snappy one-liners, memes, or GIFs — the police departments have been not only protecting civilians but also keeping up with them on everything. From Paris ho Rahi trend to Felix Felicis and Canne — the social media handles of these departments are hitting the nail on the head via their tweets and posts.

With its creative post about wearing masks, Mumbai Police have once again captured the attention of netizens. The post has received a lot of positive feedback after being shared on Twitter and Instagram. The tweet is composed of four images, each of which depicts inscriptions scrawled on the back of an auto-rickshaw. The messages are instructive as well, with lyrics from Bollywood songs and amusing jokes. The message says, “Don’t ‘ricks’ your safety: PSA’s for a ‘hire’ purpose!" The hashtags #AutoMeThikSafety #TakingOnCorona are included in the post.

Even during the country was under lockdown, Indian cops came up with innovative ways to remind people to follow COVID-19 requirements and wear masks. Some of these ways included dressing up as Yamaraj, donning corona-themed helmets, and patrolling the streets while singing popular corona-themed songs, as well as producing memes.

The post, which was shared on July 25, has received several likes and responses from internet users. While some praised the department’s innovative method of raising awareness about the use of masks, others expressed their gratitude for the post by sharing laughing out loud emojis.

Mumbai Police have also started spreading several jokes on the microblogging platform. It’s their method of #TakingOnCorona. In one tweet, they published a photo of KFC founder Colonel Sanders wearing a mask. They even spelt KFC’s full title as “Keep face covered."

A little bit of 'Felix Felicis' and mask by your side to ensure you stay safe from Corona!#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/kAYuB3YaVB— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 15, 2021

What do you think of these memes?

