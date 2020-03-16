Here's How Officials Rescue an Elephant Calf as Its Family Patiently Waits and Watches

Animals and humans have always shared a close bond. They have come to each other’s rescue time and again.

In another such incident, an elephant calf was saved by forest officials after he fell into a ditch.

Taking to Twitter, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has narrated the whole incident, attaching a four-second-long clip.

He wrote that the forest officials were alerted after an elephant calf plunged into a natural ditch. The officials managed to pull the calf out of the ditch after five hours of struggle. But there is an interesting thing in this incident. Till the time rescue operation went on, a herd of elephant saw it standing from a distance, allowing the officials to do their work.

Kaswan further wrote that as soon as the calf came out of the ditch, it straight away went to its family as if he had not met them for years.

Today a very small elephant calf fell into a natural ditch inside the forest. Staff got alerted by sound. Herd tried best & then stood little far, which they usually do so that human helps. After 5 hours of work & struggle by calf he was finally rescued. Now back with family. pic.twitter.com/F8Y2LS1g4f — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 14, 2020

The video shared by Kaswan has gone viral with the four-second clip receiving 36K views. The tweet has garnered 3.1K likes and 502 retweets.

The story brought smile to faces of many people as netizens flooded the post with comments. Many thanked the IFS officer for sharing the post, while some praised the way the herd co-operated.

Wow. Elephants accept human help. — Srinath Srinivasaiah (@hellosrinath) March 14, 2020

The Indian forest services staff is least applauded for its work with the limited resources it has in hand.... Hope they get their dues in times to come. Superb work. — H.M. (@mishra_hemuguru) March 14, 2020

Great effort, excellent team work...

thank god now it's well nd safe🙏 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) March 14, 2020

Brilliant,not a lot folks understand why one has to stay away for a period! The herd never leaves! And views any intervention as a threat! — Dr. Srikanth Sundararajan (@SundarSrik) March 14, 2020





A similar incident took place last year and Kaswan has shared it on his Twitter too. In that incident, a baby elephant had fallen into a ditch.

Sharing the post, Kaswan wrote that an elephant calf fell into a ditch after which he was rescued by people. What happened next was amazing. The mother elephant stopped there to thank people, who carried out the rescue work.

