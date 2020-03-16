English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Here's How Officials Rescue an Elephant Calf as Its Family Patiently Waits and Watches

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Taking to Twitter, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has narrated the whole incident, attaching a four-second-long clip.

Animals and humans have always shared a close bond. They have come to each other’s rescue time and again.

In another such incident, an elephant calf was saved by forest officials after he fell into a ditch.

He wrote that the forest officials were alerted after an elephant calf plunged into a natural ditch. The officials managed to pull the calf out of the ditch after five hours of struggle. But there is an interesting thing in this incident. Till the time rescue operation went on, a herd of elephant saw it standing from a distance, allowing the officials to do their work.

Kaswan further wrote that as soon as the calf came out of the ditch, it straight away went to its family as if he had not met them for years.

The video shared by Kaswan has gone viral with the four-second clip receiving 36K views. The tweet has garnered 3.1K likes and 502 retweets.

The story brought smile to faces of many people as netizens flooded the post with comments. Many thanked the IFS officer for sharing the post, while some praised the way the herd co-operated.


A similar incident took place last year and Kaswan has shared it on his Twitter too. In that incident, a baby elephant had fallen into a ditch.

Sharing the post, Kaswan wrote that an elephant calf fell into a ditch after which he was rescued by people. What happened next was amazing. The mother elephant stopped there to thank people, who carried out the rescue work.

