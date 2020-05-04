Here's How to Catch the Super Flower Moon, the Last Supermoon of 2020 This Week

The Earth will witness the last supermoon for the year 2020 this week. This will be a great chance for all those who missed the rise of Super Pink Moon last month.

On Thursday, May 7, one can see the super flower moon, which is named so as it accompanies springtime’s colourful blooms.

The other name variations are the Full Corn Planting Moon and the Full Milk Moon.

What is a supermoon?







When a full moon coincides with perigee, the closest point to Earth on the elliptic orbit, it creates a slightly larger-than-usual apparent view, knows to us as the supermoon.

This year, we’ve already witnessed two supermoons, with the Worm Moon in March and the Pink Moon in April. May 7 will be the day for the Flower Moon, the last supermoon of the year. However, due to a greater distance, this one will not be as big as the other preceding supermoons.

The next supermoon will be visible in April 2021.

When to watch the Super Flower Moon?







According to NASA, the Super Flower Moon will attain the peak illumination at 4.15 pm IST on Thursday, May 7. This one will be at the distance of 361,184km from Earth.

The story behind the naming of the supermoon as the Flower Moon is available on the website of The Old Farmer’s Almanac. It has been named in honour of the month of flowers and new blossoms.

The best time to look at the supermoon is during moonrise and moonset.