Here's How to Get your Scented Candles to Stop Melting Only in the Middle

There is no doubt about the fact that all of us love to add some fragrance to our houses using scented candles. However, when a candle starts to tunnel, it creates a tough situation.

Candle tunnelling results in wax wastage, and if the wick starts to burn right at the centre, it might disappear soon. In order to find a solution, a woman has tried and tested a trick. This hack worked out pretty well.

The woman, Lucy Parts has shared the suggestion on Instagram in an IGTV video. And the idea doesn’t include much hassle but just a foil paper.

She wrote, “There were loads of different suggestions but the one that seemed most legit involved tin foil. So I tried it and today it only bloody worked. Literally just put a piece of foil around the rim of the candle, making sure there’s still enough room for the wick to burn properly and safely. The wax around the sides will then meltdown and it’ll even out within a few hours”.

Have a look at the trick:

Apart from suggesting a way to fix candle tunnelling, Lucy also shared a trick to avoid it happening in the first place. She suggested that one can prevent tunnelling by burning a new candle for a couple of hours the first time one light it, probably about an hour for every inch of wax.





