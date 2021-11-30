Here's How to Watch the Last Solar Eclipse of 2021

This Saturday, December 4, 2021 will be the last solar eclipse of the year. A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet. This positioning could fully or partially block the Sun’s light in some areas. For a total solar eclipse to take place, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line. Regions falling in the center of the Moon’s shadow when it hits Earth will see a total eclipse. At the time of the solar eclipse, the sky becomes dark, resembling the time of dawn or dusk. People in the path of a total solar eclipse can see the Sun’s corona which is the outer atmosphere otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun. The upcoming total solar eclipse will only be visible in Antarctica or the Southern hemisphere. According to NASA, in some places, while viewers will not get to see the total solar eclipse, they will instead experience a partial solar eclipse. The partial solar eclipse is visible when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not positioned in a straight line.

The Sun will have a dark shadow on a certain part of its surface. NASA reported that people in parts of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia will be able to see a partial solar eclipse on December 4. It should be noted that solar eclipse should not be viewed directly with naked eye. When looking at a partial solar eclipse, one must wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses.

However, if you do not reside in any of the aforementioned places, here is how you can catch the event on livestream:

If the sky is clear and the weather is favourable, the total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica, will be streamed on YouTube and on nasa.gov/live. The live stream will begin at 1:30 am EST (12pm IST). For Indian viewers, the eclipse begins at 12.30 pm, peaks at 01.03 pm, and ends at 01.36 pm.

