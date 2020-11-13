Here's How You Can Create, Download and Share Diwali GIFS and Stickers on WhatsApp

The festival of light should not be dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if you are practising social distancing, your love and wishes can reach your closed ones.

WhatsApp is one of the world’s largest messaging service and there are more than 400 million users in India. A typed message isn’t the only thing you can send via the app but also multimedia messages like GIFs and Stickers.

On November 14, even if you cannot visit your family or friend, send them a reminder of your wishes. The Facebook-owned messaging app knows its wide customer base in India and has curated a number of animated stickers in their store to suit the festive needs.

With a few clicks, you can download any of the cute Diwali stickers and share them with all your contacts, for free.

Here is a step by step guide on how to download and send the Diwali 2020 stickers:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone

Step 2: Open any chat where you want to share the sticker

Step 3: For Android – On the chat bar, tap the smiley face on the left corner. On the bottom, there will be an option to select between emoji, GIFs, and stickers. The folded page icon is sticker

For iOS – Tap on the sticker symbol towards the right (for iOS)- select stickers on the bottom

Step 4: In the sticker menu, select the “+” button on the top right

Step 5: A variety of sticker packs will appear. Tap on any one you would like to download

Step 6: Once downloaded, the pack will be saved onto the sticker menu and you can send it to anyone, any number of times

However, there is a chance that the sticker pack for Diwali may not be present within the menu. In that case, you can send either customised (make your own) stickers of third-party stickers. For third party stickers, follow steps 1-5. Once in the sticker menu, scroll down to the bottom and select “Get more stickers” option. The page will be redirected to the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android) where you can choose a sticker app. The same will be added to your WhatsApp keyboard once downloaded.

Send a personalised message with your own Diwali WhatsApp Stickers:

1. Go to Playstore or App Store to download “Sticker Maker” app on your phone.

2. Search for Diwali images and save ones you like on your phone (use Google).

3. In the Sticker Maker app, select “Create a new sticker pack.”

4. Input name and then click on “Add Sticker.”

5. Browse gallery for saved Diwali images (can add your own picture, too) and customise the sticker as you wish.

6. Tap on "Publish Sticker Pack" once finished.

7. The custom sticker pack will now be available on your WhatsApp Sticker menu.