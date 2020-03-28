BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Here's How You Can Find Hunger Relief Camps Set Up by Delhi Govt on Google Maps

(Image for representation / Reuters)

The camps are serving food twice a day, from 12 pm to 3pm and from 6pm to 9pm, to the needy and homeless.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
The Delhi government has set up nearly 500 'hunger relief camps’ across the city to serve free food to the needy and homeless people in wake of countrywide 21-day-long lockdown after the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

An official said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order asking the DMs to set up two centres in every municipal ward. The camps are serving food twice day, from 12 pm to 3pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

The location of the relief camps is available on Google Maps and the people in need can be guided to the nearest camp.

The official said the district magistrates would appoint a nodal officer for every 'hunger relief centre', where lunch and dinner would be offered to the homeless and deprived people.

Protocols related to social distancing will be strictly followed while serving free meal, the official said.

The deputy commissioners of police have also been asked to ensure proper security arrangements at these centres.

