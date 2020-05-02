Here's How You 'Can' Maximize Space Using this Viral Wardrobe Hack on TikTok

People's love for clothes can be understandable by taking a peek in their wardrobe.

There are many who love to keep themselves updated with the latest fashion trends and often hit stores to shop for the newest apparels. This makes their wardrobe laden with clothes and after a point, there is barely any space left to place their new purchase.

A woman has found a hack to make space in the wardrobe and it allows you to hang up to three times the amount of clothes that usually in it. This not just makes your work easy but also make your closet more organised.

A TikTok user with the page Holly Vlogs shows how one can increase the storage space in one's wardrobe.

As per the page, the next time you quench your thirst with any canned fizzy drink, you need to pull the rings of empty cans before trashing it.

Wondering how will this help you to stack more clothes in your wardrobe?

Watch the video:

In the video, Holly pulls out a ring from a can and slides it on the hook of a hanger. The ring then rests at the bottom of the hook. She then grabs another hanger and places its hook in the eye of the pulled ring and then goes on to place the third hanger in a similar fashion.

With this technique, you can easily as well as neatly hang two of your dresses in the space of one hanger.

The wardrobe storage hack video has gone viral since being posted and has been viewed over 2 lakh 87 thousand times and has garnered more than 41,000 likes.

A number of users took to the comment section to react to the video with many terming the idea "great" and "amazing".

"That good hack I gonna try it tomorrow," wrote one user.

Another user commented, "Why did I see this after I threw my rubbish in the bin. I had about 20 cans in the bag."