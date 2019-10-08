Take the pledge to vote

Here's How You Can Put Your Hotel Room Items to 'Alternate' Uses

One user shared the chairs in the room can be put in front of AC to stop the AC air blowing directly on you

Trending Desk

Updated:October 8, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Here's How You Can Put Your Hotel Room Items to 'Alternate' Uses
If you love to travel, for leisure or for business, you might know that no room is perfect, even if it appears to be so.

While most rooms try to provide their best services, there is always one or the other lack that might want you to add some touch. Sometimes, not every hotel product is used the way it should be, and is rather put to an alternate use.

The same is suggested by this Twitter thread, which has made people share their ideas of how to use certain hotel products. Twitter user Rick Klau shared a picture on the app, showing a hanger clips used for keeping the curtains closely packed. He wrote, “I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since.”

This has made many users to share their innovative ideas when they visit hotels. While a Twitter user wrote that he used pen clippers to hold the curtains, another person shares that he always carry binder pins with him.

Talking about other products, one user shared the chairs in the room can be put in front of AC to stop the AC air blowing directly on you. Another user suggested a useful hack of using shower caps to hold TV remotes.

