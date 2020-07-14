Here's How You Can Watch Commet NEOWISE in Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

Scientists discovered a comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE or simply NEOWISE getting closer to the sun in March. Now, as the comet with its prominent tail is getting more visible from the earth, it can be spotted with our naked hands for the coming few days, starting today (July 14).

Just by looking at the north-western sky after sunset when the sun’s light has died out, one can spot the once in a lifetime spectacle with their nakes eyes.

“From July 14, C/2020 F3 will be clearly visible in the north-western sky. It will be visible after sunset for around 20 minutes for the next 20 days. People can observe it with naked eyes,” said Dr Subhendu Pattnaik, the deputy director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar.

How to watch the NEOWISE comet

The comet has an orbit huge enough to last about 7,000 years hence, it will again come close to us or the sun after thousands of years. So this is our only chance to catch its glimpse.

Researchers recommend taking aid of binoculars to catch a clearer glimpse of the comet. Naked eyes will also do the trick.

On July 3 earlier this year, NEOWISE had come so close to the sun that its orbit was closer than that of Mercury. As comets are made out of various types of ices, going that close to the sun resulted in various reactions in it.

The comet will come the closest to the earth on July 22 as it starts to climb higher and higher before fading away. According to scientists, it will not be visible after the month of July as it speedily goes toward its journey in deep space.