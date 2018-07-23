GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Obama, Dinosaurs And Jesus Christ: Twitter is On Wishful Thinking Spree With #IWouldBringBack

From former US President Barack Obama to the old MTV and even the old Taylor Swift, Twitterati did not shy away from engaging in some Monday morning wishful thinking exercise.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Obama, Dinosaurs And Jesus Christ: Twitter is On Wishful Thinking Spree With #IWouldBringBack
Image credits: PTI / Reuters
Too often we wish we could bring back things from the past.

A bunch of people got together to tell the world what they would want to bring back from their past. Soon after, #IWouldBringBack started trending globally on Twitter.

What is Twitter wishing to bring back? A LOT of things, and even humans.

From former US President Barack Obama to the old MTV and even the old Taylor Swift, Twitterati did not shy away from engaging in some Monday morning wishful thinking exercise.

THE GREATEST LEADERS, EVER!!!!!


MTV, WE ARE DONEEEEE WITH ROADIES. PERIOD.

ENOUGH SAID

YAAAAAS. THANK YOU FOR SAYING THAT



10/10 PEOPLE WOULD NOT EVEN KNOW WHAT A MIXTAPE IS.

DUH. OF COURSE.



DOMINO'S ARE YOU LISTENING?



FILING PETITION TO BRING BACK MY CHILDHOOD IN 3, 2, 1

AMEN!

THE MUSIC DOESN'T SOUND THE SAME ANYMORE!!!!!!






GOBBLES A MCVEGGIE BURGER WHILE TYPING THIS ANYWAY. YOLO.





ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAAAAYS.



Of course, life doesn't give us magic lamps. But one can always dream, right? What would you bring back?

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...