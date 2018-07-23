Obama, Dinosaurs And Jesus Christ: Twitter is On Wishful Thinking Spree With #IWouldBringBack

#IWouldBringBack The Office as long as the original cast remained the same. pic.twitter.com/3k7YOoKXiw — Dཽuཽsཽtཽiཽnཽ Gཽ. (@DustinG_86) July 22, 2018

#IWouldBringBack mixtapes. What better way to express your feelings to your crush? pic.twitter.com/A4PhAOaID2 — Jan the Fan ⚾️✌ (@JanGilson) July 22, 2018

#IWouldBringBack old school arcades. Have so many good memories of nights spent in them. pic.twitter.com/0JBHq7jFmg — (@jennybennyb00) July 22, 2018

#IWouldBringBack I’ll definitely Bring Back All Of These Amazing Cartoons Cause I miss Waking Up Early on Saturday Mornings to Watch them pic.twitter.com/9ztIBzbV2P — Justinnn (@fivefortweeting) July 22, 2018

#IWouldBringBack Jesus already, so he could clear up a few things pic.twitter.com/Aytvc9oL67 — Kristen Fitzgerald (@klf113) July 22, 2018

#IWouldBringBack Prince and his incredible music that made us dance and party like it’s 1999 pic.twitter.com/gtRagsj6Ds — Suzi Day (@suziday123) July 22, 2018

#IWouldBringBack If there is One Celeb I would Bring Back Would Be Michael Jackson Cause he Was So Talented And Amazing At Everything He Did Cause I Still Miss the King Of Pop ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rOEMHjG2N8 — Justinnn (@fivefortweeting) July 22, 2018

#IWouldBringBack Chester Bennington because let’s face it he was AMAZING.! pic.twitter.com/3vsbUWrrUK — Gabby (@GabbyChristine4) July 22, 2018

#IWouldBringBack the body of my 20’s...with the memory of my youth, and experience of today. pic.twitter.com/jkRYews6lE — Liz. Laugh. Love. (@JustMyTweet) July 22, 2018

#IWouldBringBack both the actor and the character pic.twitter.com/sktGVMq1b2 — Ghost Rider (@MuggleBorn747) July 23, 2018

Too often we wish we could bring back things from the past.A bunch of people got together to tell the world what they would want to bring back from their past. Soon after, #IWouldBringBack started trending globally on Twitter.What is Twitter wishing to bring back? A LOT of things, and even humans.From former US President Barack Obama to the old MTV and even the old Taylor Swift, Twitterati did not shy away from engaging in some Monday morning wishful thinking exercise.Of course, life doesn't give us magic lamps. But one can always dream, right? What would you bring back?