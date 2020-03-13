Here's What an Australian Woman Did After Finding a Live Snake in Bag of Potatoes

In what can be called an absolutely terrifying incident, a woman-based out of Australia’s New South Wales found a snake from a packet of potatoes that she had bought from Woolworths, a chain of Australian supermarkets.

As per a report published in The Daily Mail, the woman had taken out two potatoes from the bag of 4 kilograms, after a bit when she turned back to take out one more potato the snake slithered out of the bag.

The snake was moving towards her five-year-old son, Chase who has a congenital heart defect. Emphasizing on the child’s condition she told the Daily Mail, “He has got hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which is half a heart, it would have been life threatening for him”.

Eventually, she killed the snake with a vacuum pole for the safety of her son, but the incident has left both, mother and son shaken.

She added, “I grabbed my son then ran and got my vacuum pole and smashed it's head off. It was terrifying, I still can't sleep”.

Further, she also kept the snake’s body in a container in case the supermarket giant needs to identify the species.

However, snake catcher Stuart McKenzie said that the reptile seems to be a marsh snake, which is mildly venomous and is found near waterways along Australia's east coast.

What is more disappointing is the fact that even after the harrowing experience that the mother had to go through Woolworths has not given her a refund for the purchase.

A spokesperson of the company’s quality team has told the Daily Mail that the incident is being investigated.