2-MIN READ

Here's What Famous Paintings Would Look Like if the Subjects Practiced Social Distancing

Image credits: The Art of The Art of Quarantine.

Image credits: The Art of The Art of Quarantine.

Characters from famous paintings of Van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Edward Hopper, Grant Wood, Renee Magritte, Georges Seurat and more, have been stripped of their human life, or pushed to the background.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
Ophelia probably wouldn't drown, and the Scream wouldn't be screaming.

As the world stays indoors practicing social-distancing and self-isolating during the current new novel coronavirus global pandemic, we're changing the way we do things: Constantly wearing face masks while outside. Washing our hands at every interaction.

We're also changing the way we see art, adjusting them to current global pandemic standards.

Two creators, Jeff Roy and Drake Paul have created a photo-series, hosted on a a website called 'The Art of Quarantine' where famous paintings involving charterers are re-imagined according to new social-distancing standards.


Characters from famous paintings of Van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Edward Hopper, Grant Wood, Renee Magritte, Georges Seurat and more, have been stripped of their human life, or pushed to the background.

Here's some of the paintings re-imagined.





Just like the missing customers from Edward Hopper's Nighthawks, or the couple from American Gothic moving inside, our art would look the same as our world presently does.

