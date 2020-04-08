BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Here's What Famous Paintings Would Look Like if They Were Painted During Coronavirus Pandemic

Image credits: News18 Graphics.

News18 Graphics re-imagines some of the world's most famous and iconic portraits as how they'd look like if they were made now, during the global Coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 10:25 AM IST
As the Coronavirus pandemic grips the world, there are several ways we are adapting to suit our lives to match the virus.

To contain the new novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, people all over the world are putting a ban on travel, putting entire cities on lockdown, practicing social-distancing, washing hands and putting on facemasks.

If we can make these changes, why not our art?

News18 Graphics re-imagines some of the world's most famous and iconic portraits as how they'd look like if they were made now, during the Coronavirus.


Edward Munch's 'The Scream.'


the-scream

Vincent Van Gogh's self-portrait.

vincent

Whistler's Mother by James Abbott McNeill Whistler.

whistler

Girl with the Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer.

Girl-with-Pearl-necklace

The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci.

Untitled design (13)

