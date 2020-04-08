Here's What Famous Paintings Would Look Like if They Were Painted During Coronavirus Pandemic

As the Coronavirus pandemic grips the world, there are several ways we are adapting to suit our lives to match the virus.

To contain the new novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, people all over the world are putting a ban on travel, putting entire cities on lockdown, practicing social-distancing, washing hands and putting on facemasks.

If we can make these changes, why not our art?

News18 Graphics re-imagines some of the world's most famous and iconic portraits as how they'd look like if they were made now, during the Coronavirus.





Edward Munch's 'The Scream.'







Vincent Van Gogh's self-portrait.



Whistler's Mother by James Abbott McNeill Whistler.



Girl with the Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer.



The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci.

