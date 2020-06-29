Here's What Space Looked Like On Your Birthday from NASA's Hubble Telescope





The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) keeps finding ways to provide open information about the space and universe to people. One of its recent efforts makes it possible for everyone to see what NASA’s Hubble Telescope observed each day. This, in turn, means, you can now watch what the Hubble Telescope looked upon on your birthday.







To connect the observations of its Hubble Telescope with netizens across the world, NASA launched a new website, titled Hubble Birthday. The website was introduced to mark the 30th anniversary celebration of the arrival of the Hubble Telescope in orbit. Hubble was launched on April 24, 1990.







While NASA had a number of plans queued up this year to mark the special occasion, everything went down the drain due to the unexpected outburst of novel coronavirus. To keep up with the virtual way of celebrating the anniversary, NASA marked online activities like launching a photo gallery of unseen objects, tour of the Hubble telescope, a few e-books and this birthday special website.







You can find out about what Hubble saw on your birthday using the website link here.



On clicking Independence Day or August 15, the website reveals that the Hubble Telescope viewed the Triangulum Galaxy on the day in 2017. It reads, “This mosaic captures the nearby Triangulum galaxy. Striking areas of star birth glow bright blue throughout the galaxy, particularly in beautiful nebulas of hot gas like star-forming region NGC 604 in the upper left.” Interestingly, the image comes along the picture of space captured that day.





