Here's What Taylor Swift Said in Response to if She Thinks About the Exes in Her Songs

Taylor Swift released the reclaimed version of her album ‘Red’ along with a 10-minute version of her song ‘All Too Well’ that had Twitter seeing red and dragging Jake Gyllenhaal, who is widely believed to have inspired the song. While no one knows what goes down in anyone’s personal life, Swift has often openly spoken about how her songs are inspired by real-life things that happened to her, and by extension, real-life people whom she dated. In a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she was asked by Meyers what it felt like to re-record the songs that had come out almost a decade earlier, and whether it was a cathartic experience for her. He said that people have emotional connections with the songs that they hear, so it must be much more intense for her, given that she had written these songs herself and from things that she had been through, no less.

Meyers asked her if she ever thought about the people that she wrote her songs about. “I wonder if there are people who might think that they’re the ones you were singing about, if it’s easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later," he said. Swift had the most upfront answer if there ever was one. “I haven’t thought about their experience, to be honest," she said smilingly. To Meyers’ question on what it felt like to be re-recording these songs all these years later, Swift replied that it was much better this time around.

Swift spoke about how stressful it was to be releasing ‘Red’ back when she was just 22, with no one having heard the songs before, and the anticipation of whether or not they would like the album. To top it off, she added, she had been “really sad" at the time, having actually just gone through the things that she was singing about. “But this time, I’ve got sunglasses on, a mojito, it’s chill this time. It’s really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad, not be taking breaks in between interviews to cry," she said.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift had earlier written in her first announcement regarding Red (Taylor’s Version). “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators."

