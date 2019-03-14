LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Here's What The World Did When Facebook and Instagram Stopped Working For 8+ Hours

'Sleep? How do I do that without scrolling down my phone in the dark for an hour?'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 14, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
The end is near, is probably what your first thought must have been if you're used to checking Instagram on a daily basis and couldn't do it yesterday.

In an almost first-of-its kind incident, Facebook and all of its properties, including Instagram and all the application-based versions of it, went down on March 13 at evening - prime-time for scrolling through, on your commute back home, and stalking your friend's Instagram stories.

Now, every time a site goes down for maintenance, people move to a different social media platform to wait it out till it comes back on. Only, these outages usually last four a few hours. Yesterday's outage was unusual, because it lasted almost nine hours in total. It usually doesn't take that long.

So what did the world do when it couldn't see how everyone was spending their Wednesday night?

1. Deleted their Instagram and tried re-installing it 5000 times.

We know it's a glitch, and we can't actually get it to work by just magically willing it to work, but it can't hurt to try, right? Right?





2. Wondered what the developers were doing.

If you are supposed to fix it, why isn't it fixed instantly?





3. Realized how lonely you were.

Why are all of my friends online? Where are my real friends? I should probably DM them. Oh, wait.




4. Find a new way to send your friend memes.


No more tagging, the only other way is to email them. It's basically 2005 again.




4. Try to adjust to Twitter.

I mean, this is the only social media site still up, what other option do you have?




6. Sleep.

Suddenly, you had this realization that you spend an entire hour lying in bed in the dark scrolling through your Instagram feed looking at the lives of others.



What else did you do while your most used social media went AWOL yesterday?








