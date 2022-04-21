Here’s Why Biryani Pots Are Wrapped in Red Cloth

It is safe to assume that biryani is a favourite dish of many. And, rarely, you would find a person whose taste buds aren’t wooed by its delicious aroma. From Hyderabadi biryani to Lucknow special biryani, this one dish has a number of renditions. However, there’s one thing that is common among all – a red cloth around a biryani pot.

Whether it is a roadside fast-food counter or an expensive restaurant, the sight of red cloth wrapped around a biryani handi is common.

Have you ever wondered why biryani pots are kept covered in red cloth? The roots of the reason date back to the time of the Mughal empire, emperor Humayun’s reign to be precise. It is said that there was a mandatory court custom in the kitchen at that time. According to this custom, all the utensils for storing food had to be covered in red cloth. The Mughals believed red colour was a symbol of good fortune, warmth, joy, and love.

However, there is also a section of people who believes that the red colour attracts people’s attention easily to the pot of biryani and that’s why a red cloth is used to wrap the pot. Well, whatever be the reason, it is definitely hard to say no to a plate full of piping hot biryani. Don’t you think so? After all, the quintessential platter loaded with spices has the power to take the tastebuds on a joy ride. And, it is hard to say no to a plate of biryani on any given day. Be it a party or an office outing, biryani tops the list.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.