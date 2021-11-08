Here's Why Bloody Mary Tastes Better in Air And Not as Much on Earth

The impression of aeroplane food varies from person to person. Some like it, while many don’t. However, alcohol is one thing offered by air carrier services that do not disappoint those who consume it. The travellers have plenty of options to pick alcohol for themselves onboard. However, there is one particular alcohol that can give you a superior flavour experience, while you are onboard. Bloody Mary is that brand, which tastes better while flying.

Bloody Mary is an alcoholic drink that is made by mixing tomato juice and vodka. Many spices are also added to this special drink, due to which it tastes spicy. The ones who drink it are aware of its taste, but if you consume it on the aeroplane, it automatically becomes better and tastier.

“In noisy situations – like onboard a jetliner – sweetness is suppressed, and the taste of umami-rich foods (like tomato juice) is significantly enhanced, which causes bloody Mary to taste better while flying,” said a 2015 study from Cornell University.

The study further said that “the multi-sensory properties of the environment where we consume our food can alter our perception of the foods we eat."

There is dry air in the cabin of the aeroplane in which it becomes difficult to recognize the sweet and salty taste. If you do not like the salty and spicy taste of Bloody Mary on Earth, you will like it while onboard.

People have been drinking Bloody Mary drinks for 100 years and they love it. According to reports, the original recipe of this drink is known to ‘Harris New York Bar’ in Paris which claims that it has invented this drink by mixing the pepper, lemon, and some other things with vodka in this tomato juice.

