Here's Why Employees Of a UP Government Office Are Wearing Helmets To Work
However, the employees of electricity department in Banda are not the first ones facing this situation
Image credits: ANI
Safety is the top most priority for everyone -- be it outdoors or in your workspace.
Recently, pictures of employees of electricity department in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, wearing seen wearing helmet to shield their heads thinking that their the office in the government building might collapse started circulating on social media.
The pictures, all the employees are seen wearing helmet as they work in the office, which was not in a good condition. The roof in the corner is seen falling, bearing holes and the entire ceiling seems to be resting on a narrow iron pillar.
These pictures of these employees, posted by ANI, soon went viral.
One of the employees told ANI that the condition of the building has been the same since he joined two years back. He added that authorities have been informed about their plight but no action has been taken so far.
Banda: Employees of electricity dept wear helmets to protect themselves from any untoward incident while working in dilapidated office building. One of the employees says,"It's the same condition since I joined 2 yrs ago. We've written to authorities but there is no response". pic.twitter.com/S3MYarY6zi— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2019
Since being shared, the tweet has been liked almost 700 times and received several comments.
Department to employees 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZZPW65jBYp— HyPOHEcrisy (@Pohajalebi2) November 4, 2019
seriously 😀😇👍— Prabhu Natarajan Mudaliyar (@prabhunataraj12) November 4, 2019
Not surprised at all.— Dr. Sridhar Rao (@microrao) November 4, 2019
Where are we as country heading ? No progress even after many technologies available— Padm (@Padm32516543) November 4, 2019
However, the employees of electricity department in Banda are not the first ones facing this situation. In 2017, staff of Bihar government office in East Champaran was seen donning helmets before heading inside their office building, which is in a dilapidated condition.
Even the people visiting this bloc office in Areraj opt to protect their heads before entering into the bloc of the government office.
Though the office has been declared dangerous in 2016 by the Bihar government's building construction department, people continue to work in the bloc wearing helmets.
