Here's Why Employees Of a UP Government Office Are Wearing Helmets To Work

However, the employees of electricity department in Banda are not the first ones facing this situation

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
Here's Why Employees Of a UP Government Office Are Wearing Helmets To Work
Image credits: ANI

Safety is the top most priority for everyone -- be it outdoors or in your workspace.

Recently, pictures of employees of electricity department in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, wearing seen wearing helmet to shield their heads thinking that their the office in the government building might collapse started circulating on social media.

The pictures, all the employees are seen wearing helmet as they work in the office, which was not in a good condition. The roof in the corner is seen falling, bearing holes and the entire ceiling seems to be resting on a narrow iron pillar.

These pictures of these employees, posted by ANI, soon went viral.

One of the employees told ANI that the condition of the building has been the same since he joined two years back. He added that authorities have been informed about their plight but no action has been taken so far.

Since being shared, the tweet has been liked almost 700 times and received several comments.

However, the employees of electricity department in Banda are not the first ones facing this situation. In 2017, staff of Bihar government office in East Champaran was seen donning helmets before heading inside their office building, which is in a dilapidated condition.

Even the people visiting this bloc office in Areraj opt to protect their heads before entering into the bloc of the government office.

Though the office has been declared dangerous in 2016 by the Bihar government's building construction department, people continue to work in the bloc wearing helmets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
