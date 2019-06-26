Take the pledge to vote

»
3-min read

Here's Why Indian Fans are Rooting for Pakistan to Beat New Zealand in World Cup Match

Indian fans have come out in support of Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side, the same team they had mocked and severely trolled on June 16, to beat New Zealand in the match at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
File image. Photo by News18 Lokmat.
Yes, you read that right.

The blue army has come out in support of Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side, the same team they had mocked and severely trolled on June 16, to beat New Zealand in the match being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Wednesday. And they have a good reason for doing so.

Ever since Australia defeated England by 64 runs in their group stage match at Lord’s on Tuesday, the cricket fans and statisticians are out with their calculators, furiously assessing their team's chances of advancing in the showpiece event.

With 8 points to their name, England's wobbly run on their home soil has opened the semi-final doors for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan - teams with 7, 6, and 5 points respectively.

After facing a tirade of criticism from former cricketers and fans alike for their dismal performance against Virat Kohli & Co, Pakistan picked themselves up from shambles and kept their hopes alive as they sent South Africa packing from the tournament.

But why are Indian cricket fans supporting Pakistan, their arch-rivals, to defeat New Zealand?

The first and perhaps the most obvious reason why desis are batting for the green warriors is to see teams from both sides of the border battling it out again, this time at the semi-final stage.

Indian fans also wish to see Kane Williamson's New Zealand, who have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, being humbled down. The Kiwi loss would mean the Men in Blue would be the only undefeated team in 2019 World Cup thus far.

Former Aussie cricketer Mark Waugh, too, wants the hosts, England, to face the heat.

As for Pakistan fans, who have had a roller-coaster of a world cup so far, are happy to welcome any and every support coming their way.

But it isn't just one-way traffic between India and Pakistan as the latter would most likely reciprocate the gesture during India's crucial clash against England on June 30, given Pakistan upset the mighty Kiwis on Wednesday.

