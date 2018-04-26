Here's Why 'India's First PM' Google Search is Showing Narendra Modi's Photo

Type “India First PM” in Google Search and see the result! — Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) April 25, 2018

Mistake of google about India's first pm pic.twitter.com/AKMitEJy7Z — Harish Kumar (@HarishK76202931) April 26, 2018

Mitron, who was India's first PM? pic.twitter.com/K8IQXgusx3 — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) April 25, 2018

We searched “First lady PM of India” and here is the result.. @Google you’re drunk, go home! pic.twitter.com/hBBPQJUWMw — Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) April 26, 2018

I just googled India’s first pm after @anupamaskapoor asked me to and I got this. pic.twitter.com/rSMbk8psXC — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) April 26, 2018

A Google search result "glitch" has left many scratching their heads.Curious netizens took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to share screenshots of Google's "faux pas" search results of India's first Prime Minister which mysteriously displays India's current PM Narendra Modi's photo.Things get even more interesting as the search engine throws up 'Jawahar Lal Nehru' in bold letters and a brief description about him along with a Wikipedia link-- List of Prime Ministers of India.Don't get the drift? Here are some Google search results:Modi.Arun Jaitley.Nirmala Sitharaman.Google's apparent glitch baffled many and prompted them to take to Twitter and some even tagged the search engine giant to ask what exactly was going on."what algorithm of yours allows this?! You’re so full of junk," wrote Congress social media in-charge Divya Spandana.Why is it happening, you ask?Killer Features' Associate Editor Ivan Mehta tells us why."Google searches are showing Wikipedia articles as the first result. But it is fetching the thumbnail/picture of the latest minister. Google would need a small fix for this," Ivan told News18.