Here's Why Inflatable, Giant 'Boob Balloons' are Popping up Across London

The campaign was aimed at destigmatising breastfeeding in public and has drawn a widespread and largely positive response.

Updated:April 2, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
Giant boobs started appearing in London Sunday onward. Source: Twitter/Elvie
Women's breasts are often the subject of much-unwarranted attention, especially when it comes to promoting music videos or selling just about anything under the sun. But a UK-based creative agency has turned the tables on objectification by using boobs to talk about normalisation of breastfeeding.

Over the past few days, giant, inflatable and solo boobs have been appearing across the skyline of London. They have been appearing on top of buildings and by roadsides ever since Sunday, March 26, the day the UK celebrates Mothers' Day.

The inflatable boobs are part of a campaign by Elvie, a tech company that specialises in women, to remove the stigma around breastfeeding in public. The campaign, called #FreeTheFeed, has garnered immediate attention and started a conversation about breastfeeding in the UK.

According to Tania Boler, CEO of Elvie, the bold campaign was bound to "raise a few eyebrows", Huffington Post reported. She said that the campaign was an "invitation" to all those who wanted to show solidarity and support to those who have been shamed or secluded because of breastfeeding in public.

The freedom to breastfeed has been a topic that is fast gaining currency in the discourse of gender equality. Several activists and campaigns have targeted the stigma around breastfeeding, one of the most natural things that a woman's body is capable of doing and also an essential component of motherhood.

The boobs were envisaged and created by a London-based creative company named Mother London and as promised by Elvie's CEO, they did raise several eyebrows.




However, many loved the refreshing and clutter-breaking idea. After all, how often does one see a woman's boob objectified but for the right cause?
















And of course, there were jokes. some a bit nastier than the others.













Public breastfeeding is frowned upon in many parts of the world, including India. Several campaigns have in the past few years tried to destigmatise breastfeeding and spread awareness about the need for proper breastfeeding provisions in public spaces such as public transport and offices.

Recently, a plea was filed against Matrubhumi magazine and model Gillu Joseph for a cover shoot that depicted the model breastfeeding a baby. However, Kerala High Court ruled against the plea.
