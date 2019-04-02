Here's Why Inflatable, Giant 'Boob Balloons' are Popping up Across London
The campaign was aimed at destigmatising breastfeeding in public and has drawn a widespread and largely positive response.
Giant boobs started appearing in London Sunday onward. Source: Twitter/Elvie
Over the past few days, giant, inflatable and solo boobs have been appearing across the skyline of London. They have been appearing on top of buildings and by roadsides ever since Sunday, March 26, the day the UK celebrates Mothers' Day.
The inflatable boobs are part of a campaign by Elvie, a tech company that specialises in women, to remove the stigma around breastfeeding in public. The campaign, called #FreeTheFeed, has garnered immediate attention and started a conversation about breastfeeding in the UK.
According to Tania Boler, CEO of Elvie, the bold campaign was bound to "raise a few eyebrows", Huffington Post reported. She said that the campaign was an "invitation" to all those who wanted to show solidarity and support to those who have been shamed or secluded because of breastfeeding in public.
The freedom to breastfeed has been a topic that is fast gaining currency in the discourse of gender equality. Several activists and campaigns have targeted the stigma around breastfeeding, one of the most natural things that a woman's body is capable of doing and also an essential component of motherhood.
The boobs were envisaged and created by a London-based creative company named Mother London and as promised by Elvie's CEO, they did raise several eyebrows.
I agree with the message, but that’s how you attract giant babies and we do not want that. #freethefeed https://t.co/dWFCjfTtVN— Tyler Tork (@Tyler_Tork) April 2, 2019
However, many loved the refreshing and clutter-breaking idea. After all, how often does one see a woman's boob objectified but for the right cause?
Enjoyed spotting these giant boobs in East London by @helloelvie and @StephSianSmith for a campaign to end the stigma of breastfeeding in public. #freethefeed #breastisbest #installation… https://t.co/9aYWfByhWF— HOPE + ANCHOR (@HandALondon) April 1, 2019
Gotta have one of these for Chattanooga! https://t.co/IA5ULmL0Er— BirthBasics (@BirthBasicsSD) April 2, 2019
Honestly, we didn’t even read this article yet- but a giant boob in London? That’s right up our alley. https://t.co/OrbcZKQLmn— The Mommy Dash (@MommyDashing) April 2, 2019
BOOBS OUT! - Yes! #FreeTheFeed is a campaign that aims women feel comfortable #breastfeeding in public. ♥️ #MothersDay #boob #motherhood #london #yogainspiration #momlife pic.twitter.com/Smwgb453ze— Gaby Carpizo (@gabrylela) April 2, 2019
I love @elvie for being behind this!— Unspoken Parents (@UnspokenParents) April 2, 2019
Fighting the stigma around #breastfeeding and pumping in public.#FreeTheFeedhttps://t.co/tzt8ZG5wau
And of course, there were jokes. some a bit nastier than the others.
Giant inflatable breats appear in London confusing the public that Boris Johnson can be in more than one place at once https://t.co/bbrmOVdAFA— Save Newport Mural (@SaveOurMural) April 2, 2019
#London: Just a boob near Shoreditch High Street Station via Reddit https://t.co/Mt4SXO1tov pic.twitter.com/lZEdfovDBt— Audrey Wright (@AudreyIsWright) April 1, 2019
Found this stray boob, London edition pic.twitter.com/Bbc2jDRqgc— Killian (@krjod) March 31, 2019
The headline had me at 'giant boob balloons'.https://t.co/7z2pkRUrlN— Mcstuffins Fox (@mcstuffins420) April 2, 2019
Public breastfeeding is frowned upon in many parts of the world, including India. Several campaigns have in the past few years tried to destigmatise breastfeeding and spread awareness about the need for proper breastfeeding provisions in public spaces such as public transport and offices.
Recently, a plea was filed against Matrubhumi magazine and model Gillu Joseph for a cover shoot that depicted the model breastfeeding a baby. However, Kerala High Court ruled against the plea.
