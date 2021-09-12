Here's Why Myanmar Protesters Use the Three-Finger Salute From 'The Hunger Games'

Anti-military protesters in Myanmar, who are pushing for recognition of the National Unity Government of Myanmar, have taken to social media to share photographs of their protests and marches. On microblogging platform, #WhatsHappeninginMynamar began to trend. Prominent in all these photos is the three-finger salute, with youth and children not shying away from holding up the three-finger gesture. So what does this salute mean and where did it come from? Surprisingly, the three-finger salute comes from popular book and movie franchise ‘The Hunger Games’. According to the dystopian novels, written by Suzanne Collins, this is what the three-finger salute originally stands for: “It means thanks, it means admiration, it means good-bye to someone you love." The gesture was adopted by pro-democracy movements in Thailand and Hong Kong as well as Myanmar, and now, it is a symbol of resistance. According to an Indian Express report, the salute was also seen at Thailand, during protests against King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s monarchy.

In candlelight night strike of a village from northern part of #Salingyi tsp, Gen-Alpha showed the support by raising her little three-finger salute. LEGITIMACY FOR NUG#Sep5Coup#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/t2FstHGtkr — Wiee’s Wi💕 (@NEWWIEE_always) September 5, 2021

Anti-Military Domestic Strike by raising three finger salute took place by youths in Ayeuarwaddy Region on the morning of September 11.#UN_RecognizeNUG#Sep11Coup #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/PeYYGoU9Sf— Mm (@Mmzhang_1) September 11, 2021

Last year, pupils at more than a dozen Thai high schools raised three-finger “Hunger Games" salutes during the national anthem in a sign of spreading support for student-led anti-government protests.

In fact, Japan will grant asylum to a footballer from Myanmar’s national team who raised the anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo and refused to fly home, reports said. Substitute goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung raised the three-finger salute as the national anthem played before a World Cup qualifier against Japan in May. He then said he had decided to seek asylum in Japan because his life would be “in danger" if he returned to Myanmar. The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the military’s February coup, with over 900 killed and more than 7,000 arrested in a bloody crackdown, according to a local monitoring group.

Mizoram is bracing for a second wave of refugees from Myanmar as supporters of the Burmese government-in-exile, National Unity Government, which called for a nationwide uprising earlier this week, clashed with the military junta’s forces. Already over 150 more people have moved across the border in the wake of the military crackdown after the uprising call on Tuesday, September 7.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here