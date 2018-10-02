English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Reddit Users Are Comparing Howrah Bridge With a Jackson Pollock Artwork
India - a living work of art.
(Image: Reddit)
Loading...
To live in India and walk past pillars and walls 'decorated' with paan stains by the galore is a familiar sight. To not notice them is more normal, encouraged even. It is expected, mandated too perhaps, that regardless of countless cleanliness drives and repainting jobs, the 'art' of the dull-witted appears on the same pillars and walls the very next day. Call it magic, maybe?
However, just like everything else, there is nothing that does not catch the curious and ever-observant Internet's eye, often using their crafty imagination to find humour in grim realities.
So when a reddit user decided to not ignore the 'national artwork of India' (by default), he did not write a 500-word essay on 'Public Sanitation Grievances', instead chose to make light of the situation by merrily equating it with the likes of a Jackson Pollock artwork.
For the uninitiated, Jackson Pollock was a celebrated painter of his times and a pivotal figure in the abstract art movement. The same art that everyone does not understand but then make haughty claims like, "Arre, even I can make this. Much better in fact." And looking at all the stained walls and pillars in the vicinity, it may be foolish to rule it out.
Of course, Reddit users decided to join the party as well, with many hailing India as a 'living work of art' and others trying to have some fun at Ajay Devgn's expense. Why? Oh, because zubaan kesari.
However, just like everything else, there is nothing that does not catch the curious and ever-observant Internet's eye, often using their crafty imagination to find humour in grim realities.
So when a reddit user decided to not ignore the 'national artwork of India' (by default), he did not write a 500-word essay on 'Public Sanitation Grievances', instead chose to make light of the situation by merrily equating it with the likes of a Jackson Pollock artwork.
For the uninitiated, Jackson Pollock was a celebrated painter of his times and a pivotal figure in the abstract art movement. The same art that everyone does not understand but then make haughty claims like, "Arre, even I can make this. Much better in fact." And looking at all the stained walls and pillars in the vicinity, it may be foolish to rule it out.
Mural on Indian red ground #jacksonpollock #pollock pic.twitter.com/16Hu25bs7B— Jackson Pollock (@artistpollock) October 1, 2018
George Ștefănescu @artstefanescu #georgestefanescu #romanianart pic.twitter.com/380FfbtIQw— Jackson Pollock (@artistpollock) September 30, 2018
Make each day a masterpiece. #JohnWooden #mondaymotivation #motivationalmondays #JacksonPollock pic.twitter.com/VJZpiNEqL6— I-Finity Associates (@IFinityHQ) October 1, 2018
Of course, Reddit users decided to join the party as well, with many hailing India as a 'living work of art' and others trying to have some fun at Ajay Devgn's expense. Why? Oh, because zubaan kesari.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
-
Tuesday 11 September , 2018
Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Tuesday 11 September , 2018 Eat Healthy: Sweet Recipes For Festive Seasons
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- Seem To Be Different Rules for Different Players - Harbhajan Slams Selectors for Nair Axe
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...